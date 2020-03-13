When VCU’s Ed McLaughlin glanced at the accrued screen time on his cell phone Thursday night, after what had been a wild day, the total was around 16 hours
That’s the kind of communication it took as McLaughlin, vice president and director of athletics, navigated what transpired.
When Thursday began, VCU’s men’s basketball team was still set to play a noon game against Massachusetts in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The baseball team was still set to host Iona in a three-game weekend series. The lacrosse team was still set to host Bryant in the team’s nonconference finale Saturday. The list goes on.
But, by 6:30 p.m., the Atlantic 10 tournament was nixed before the Rams tipped off, and the remainder of the spring sports’ schedules were canceled due to concern surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
It’s made for a lot to grapple with for athletic departments around the country, with McLaughlin and VCU no different. Which, for McLaughlin, has meant hours and hours of contact with coaches and others.
“I think the more communication you can have in situations like this, the better,” McLaughlin said Friday afternoon, while traveling back to Richmond from Brooklyn. “And I'd rather over-communicate with our folks — coaching staff, student-athletes — than under-communicate."
McLaughlin described the point Thursday when the A-10 tournament was halted minutes before VCU and UMass began play as one of the more bizarre moments of his career, though the right decision, he said.
As the day progressed, VCU announced that its spring sports events would take place without fans, before the A-10 announced in the evening that spring sports competitions were off completely, affecting baseball, lacrosse, tennis, golf and track and field at VCU.
“It's amazing how quickly things have changed, evolved, to the minute more than to the day,” McLaughlin said. “I mean, things change minute by minute.”
Hoops coaches like VCU’s Mike Rhoades were hit with an abrupt end to the season, the chance to attempt a tournament run taken away. Meanwhile, spring sports coaches like VCU baseball’s Shawn Stiffler and VCU lacrosse’s Jen O’Brien saw more than half of their regular seasons erased.
Stiffler said the emotions began to really hit him Friday.
“Hoping to get through here, through the weekend, and hopefully start rebuilding and preparing for what's next,” he said. “Not just baseball wise, but also what's next for everybody's health and the country as well."
Though VCU is currently in spring break, a term that was extended an additional week due to the health concerns, baseball and lacrosse players were among those still on campus Thursday, with games still on the schedule.
The lacrosse team met as a group Thursday night, to talk about the season’s cancellation, and the baseball team met Friday. The athletes aren’t required to stay from here, O’Brien said. Stiffler advised his players to use the next week to collect themselves and regroup.
Classes won’t resume until March 23, but will take place remotely for the time being. Athletes will still be able to train, though on a voluntary basis.
O’Brien said some of her players have already asked about getting together to work.
“But, again, it has to be initiated by them,” O’Brien said. “Once it's initiated, we can work to help facilitate any sort of scheduling or facilities things. But it really has to be student-athlete driven."
Services like athletic training and sports psychology will remain available, too.
There are myriad items that will need to be sorted out in the coming days, weeks and months. For one is the question of what happens for the spring sports seniors. The NCAA announced Friday that Division I Council Coordination Committee leadership “agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” something that McLaughlin, O’Brien and Stiffler each support as well.
There’s also the question of what the financial implications will be for an athletic department with so many events wiped away. That’s something that McLaughlin said VCU is still working through.
“It's way too early to have a good handle on it,” McLaughlin said. “I know a lot of schools in our league, and other ADs that I talked to around the country, they're all struggling with that question right now, too."
Athletic department staff at VCU will defer to university guidance on work guidelines, whether it be coming in or telecommuting, McLaughlin said. Either way, he said, staff will continue to work to make sure the department is ready for when competitions eventually resume.
From Stiffler’s perspective, in this unprecedented time, all focus is going to be on the student-athletes — with their health and safety top of the list.
“That's why we're here. We're here to protect everyone,” Stiffler said. “That's why everything has been cancelled, is to protect everybody.
“But, two, making sure we're here to facilitate their needs. We're not playing games, we're not allowed to recruit right now. … Our attention needs to be on making sure the athletes feel like they are still being serviced."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.