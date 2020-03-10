In light of concern surrounding the coronavirus, the VCU Office of Alumni Relations announced Monday night that it has cancelled all alumni events in New York City this week surrounding the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament.
The canceled events include a pregame reception planned for Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the site of the tournament; a Ram Fan Fest at The Ainsworth sports bar in Chelsea, scheduled for Thursday; and a “Headshots and Happy Hour” event at Velvet Brooklyn bar and lounge, scheduled for Saturday. Tickets for Thursday’s reception and Saturday’s event will be refunded.
Ninth-seeded VCU is set to begin tournament play against eighth-seeded Massachusetts at noon Thursday at the Barclays Center.
A Friday event with Rodney the Ram at the "Today" show will still take place if VCU wins Thursday.
There remains nine watch parties elsewhere for Thursday's game listed on the Office of Alumni Relations’ website, in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chesapeake, Nashville, Philadelphia, Richmond, St. Louis, Owings Mills, Md. and Raleigh, N.C. Each of those are still on at this time.
The Office of Alumni Relations advises that tickets for Thursday’s game bought through them are still effective.
