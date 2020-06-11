As colleges around the country continue to facilitate the return of athletes to their campuses for workouts, VCU is following suit.
Ed McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, said in an email that members of the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams began returning to campus June 4, and that most will be back by June 24.
Once staff members begin to return next week, VCU will open up voluntary workouts for athletes who stayed in campus residence halls throughout the spring or who live off campus.
The NCAA Division I Council voted in late May to allow for voluntary athletic activity to begin on campuses starting June 1.
McLaughlin said in a statement that VCU’s athletics department worked with a group of VCU physicians to develop its protocol for athletes’ return. The department also took guidance from university and state officials, and gleaned insight from other sports organizations around the world.
“Our protocols, which include testing, daily monitoring, constant sanitizing and social distancing, put first the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” McLaughlin said.
According to McLaughlin, the basketball programs are bringing athletes back earlier because they have a practice period set to start in July. As stated in the NCAA rule book, in basketball, “a student-athlete who is enrolled in summer school may engage in required weight-training, conditioning and skill-related instruction for up to eight weeks.” But, at the moment, countable, required activities are prohibited through June 30.
Upon return to campus, athletes will be tested immediately. They won’t be allowed to enter university facilities or be around other athletes until a negative result is received.
From there, athletes will go through temperature checks daily, and complete a questionnaire on a VCU-provided app.
Within facilities, guidelines and resources that include enhanced cleaning, multiple hand sanitizing stations and multiple wipes stations will be in play.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and workout groups will be smaller. The floors of workout spaces will be taped with 36 square foot boxes to make the distancing more clear.
The phased return of athletics staff members to campus will be determined by the university. Staff members whose roles are related to the immediate needs of the athletes will be able to come back, based on the university guidance.
Last week, VCU announced university-wide plans for the reopening of its campus, with a fall semester start date set for Aug. 17 and the phased return of employees, athletes and other students over the next two months.
A bullet point of that plan was that “No large gatherings will be hosted.” Asked how that pertained to fans at any home sportings events conducted on campus in the fall semester, McLaughlin wrote that plans are still being finalized as the school awaits guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam for the third phase of the state’s reopening plan.
For now, athletes’ return to campus for offseason work represents one of the first steps of VCU’s reopening procedure.
Asked if most teams expect a majority of their athletes to be back when allowed this summer, McLaughlin wrote that a large majority will, in fact, return.
“And are eager to do so,” he said.
