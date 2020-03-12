IMG_8194.JPG

VCU's Marcus Evans (right) is comforted after he realizes his college career is likely over.

NEW YORK - The officials and teams were told before the game to be ready for a stoppage at any point - potentially even during play.

The bands and cheerleaders were told they were going home after the game regardless of outcome.

Then the end came abruptly, right as player introductions were about to begin.

As the reality hit, VCU senior Marcus Evans was comforted by teammates, as he realized his time with the Rams was likely done.

VCU's pep band, the Peppas, took a different approach - they kept playing music.

As the seniors in the band and on the spirit squads began to tear up, the music got louder and the dancing got more spirited.

"We decided before we came here we were going to have the most fun of any team at the A-10 this weekend," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. "I think the guys just let it go a little bit and showed appreciation to the fans there and the best band in the country. We just wanted to say thank you."

Kelyn Brown, a sophomore on the cheerleading squad, said the experience wasn't what she expected.

"I was excited - it's my first A-10 tournament, and I was excited to see what New York is like," she said. "It would have been cool if we had a stadium full of people, but it makes sense."

The VCU team retreated to the locker room for a final message from coach Mike Rhoades.

Waiting outside the locker room was Chris Raker, a senior who played Rodney Ram this year.

She greeted the players as they left, and thanked them for the memories of the season.

"I just wish we could have had one more," she said. "It's heartbreaking."

