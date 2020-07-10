As Bowie State’s Clyde Doughty Jr. alluded to in a video conference Friday, it’s almost as if the coronavirus itself is making the decisions right now — in sports and other realms.
Just two months ago, the prospect of suspending fall 2020 sports competition in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association — of which Bowie State is a member, as well as Virginia State and Virginia Union — wasn’t even on the table.
Yet, with coronavirus cases rising rapidly around the country, the decision handed down by the current climate became apparent. The CIAA announced Thursday that NCAA-sponsored athletic competition would not occur at its institutions in the fall. The league includes 13 schools, including affiliate member Chowan (football, women’s bowling).
“We felt that in the best interest of safety — which is non-negotiable across the board — to make this decision,” said Doughty, the Bulldogs’ vice president of athletics and recreation.
The move wipes out football, volleyball and cross country, at least for now. There’s the possibility of contesting events in the spring.
But, for the time being, there’s no more waiting to see what might happen this fall. The league will hang tight and see where the situation stands for competition after the New Year.
"There are too many unknowns,” CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said, “but there are plenty of knowns as a result of our decision [Thursday]."
The U.S. has seen cases of COVID-19 spike steeply in recent weeks. According to The New York Times, the U.S. reported 59,886 new cases on Thursday. It was a single-day record — the sixth such record over a span of 10 days.
Subsequently, the realistic idea of pulling off college competition in the fall has seemed to dwindle, with certain schools and conferences putting a hold on such activity, including the Ivy League at the Division I level. It announced Wednesday that its fall sports would not compete this year.
The increase in cases was what pushed the CIAA, which competes in Division II, to its final decision. Plus, from a timing standpoint, with the calendar already into July, it was time to let the athletes know a direction, said Peggy Davis, Virginia State’s associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics. At Virginia State, for example, classes are set to start in just five weeks: Aug. 17.
“As long as we kept our student-athletes, staff and administrators at the forefront, all the other decisions were fairly easy and fairly simple,” Davis said.
VUU had no comment on Thursday’s news, a spokesperson said.
Davis said that Makola Abdullah, VSU’s president and the chair of the CIAA board, called her Thursday to inform her of the league’s final decision. The board voted for the ruling after an analysis in partnership with the CIAA’s Athletic Directors Association, which Davis said meets weekly.
After getting the news, Davis phoned each of VSU’s coaches individually.
"The entire thing is very difficult, as we try to navigate this new world and higher education,” Abdullah said. “And how do we do the best that we can to provide quality experiences in a world now where proximity is difficult?”
Damian Wilson, a rising sophomore offensive lineman at VSU, has been keeping up with the developments surrounding the coronavirus and sort of expected Thursday’s announcement to come.
Still, he described it as devastating. After the Trojans’ coaches received the news, an emergency team Zoom video conference was called.
“That's what we look forward to,” Wilson said of the season. “Especially with it being early July, we're getting ready to report back early August.
“And it's like they drop that bomb, it's kind of devastating."
Financially, revenue and expenses for fall sports would shift to the spring for the most part if competition is able to be pulled off then. It would fall under the same 2020-21 budget that runs July 1-June 30. Davis’ hope is that, depending on the direction of the pandemic, VSU will be able to sell tickets and have fans in the stands should football be played in the spring.
The CIAA is examining scheduling models for what spring football would look like, Doughty said, but the target now is to play only conference games in such a scenario. Nonconference spring competition could be a possibility in other sports.
Decisions on CIAA winter and spring sports are to be determined. For now, fall athletes will walk into a fall semester unlike any they’ve ever experienced.
But, as Davis touched on, those in the athletic sphere are flexible. They’re used to shifting on the fly — it comes with the territory, in competition especially.
The audible has been called, and they’ll see what 2021 brings.
“We make adjustments,” Davis said. “I was telling our coaches, I said, 'You guys, you go in and you think that you're going to play a man defense and then the opponent does something else and now you have to switch to a zone defense.'
“So, we're accustomed to making adjustments."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.