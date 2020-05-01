David Jackson is returning to Virginia Tech men's basketball as strength and conditioning coach after a one-year absence.
Jackson played three seasons for the Hokies from 1994-97 and rejoined the program a decade later as strength coach. He served 12 seasons under Seth Greenberg, James Johnson and Buzz Williams before accompanying Williams to Texas A&M last year.
"I am elated about the return of David Jackson to Blacksburg, as his track record of preparing and training student-athletes is second to none in college basketball," second-year Tech coach Mike Young said in a Friday press release.
Jackson replaces David Land, who resigned after working under Young for one season at Wofford and one at Tech.
"I am extremely excited to have Coach Jax return," sophomore guard Tyrece Radford said in the release. "He is the coolest, hard-nosed person I have ever met and he's REAL. He is amazing at what he does, which will make us better."
Jackson played on two of the Hokies' best teams, the 1995 NIT champions and 1996 squad that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to eventual national champion Kentucky. A transfer guard from UNC Asheville, he averaged 6.2 points per game for his career. His twin brother, Jim, played four seasons at Tech.
David Jackson was an assistant coach at Fork Union Military Academy and a graduate assistant at Tech before starting a private training business in Southern California.
