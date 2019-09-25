After each team had an open date, Duke visits Virginia Tech on Friday night. The Hokies already have an ACC loss tacked to their record, and can’t afford another this early in the season, certainly not at home. When the teams met last season, in Durham, the Hokies scored a major bounce-back win after being upset by Old Dominion the game before.
This year, both teams have won two in a row but so many questions persist for both. How good are the Blue Devils after a pair of lopsided wins over lesser competition? And how concerned should the Hokies be following a pair of unimpressive wins as heavy favorites?
An Illinois native and Illinois State graduate, Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. Prior to his arrival in Durham, he's worked for newspapers in Columbia and Spartanburg, S.C., Biloxi, Miss., and Charlotte covering beats including the NFL's Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly.
All season long, we'll bring you a look from the other side, getting the insight and thoughts of newspaper beat writers from Virginia and Virginia Tech's opponents. These are the local journalists who cover these teams on a daily basis. We hope it reminds you the value of reading local newspapers and their websites.
Wiseman took time out to answer four downs worth of questions about Duke going into Saturday's game against Virginia Tech.
For more on the Blue Devils and their match up with Virginia Tech, you can follow Wiseman on Twitter @stephenwisemanNC and read his coverage at newsobserver.com.
1. Duke has opened the season with a trio of mismatches - a blowout loss to Alabama and then a pair of decisive wins over considerably less daunting opponents. Do you have a good feel for who the Blue Devils are yet this year?
I don't. The coaches don't. The fans don't. Everything has gone according to expectations so far. Friday night's game is the first true fork in the road for this team. A win and they look bowl bound again. A loss and the climb to six wins gets difficult. We do know the offensive line -- despite starting two freshmen tackles -- is better than expected. The dropoff from Daniel Jones to Quentin Harris isn't as steep as it appeared.
2. Is Quentin Harris the real deal? Can he be the latest in the line of great David Cutcliffe quarterbacks?
He's proven very competent running the offense, which I thought he would be since he's a redshirt senior who got plenty of snaps over the last two years. A smart guy who makes good decisions. He doesn't have Jones' NFL arm or build, but he's made some nice throws. Turnovers hurt against Alabama, but that's not a shock. He made a couple of questionable throws against NC A&T that he got away with. But his play at Middle Tennessee was nearly flawless. Cutcliffe has had three Duke quarterbacks who made it to the NFL one way or another -- Thaddeus Lewis, Sean Renfree and Jones. But his quarterback with the most wins -- Anthony Boone -- never made at the the next level. Yet Boone led Duke to records of 10-4 and 9-4 over his junior and senior seasons. Harris is more like Boone, but maybe that's not so bad.
3. Is there a central target for Harris in the passing game or does Duke basically spread the ball around? And how will its receiving corps matchup with Virginia Tech's still-young cornerbacks?
Mostly spreading it around, which is usually the case for the Blue Devils. He likes to find tight end Noah Gray, who has proven reliable. Two freshmen have looked really good -- Jalon Calhoun and Eli Pancol. Immediate impact. Shown good hands. Calhoun is pretty good in the open field. Another WR to watch is redshirt senior Aaron Young. He's been a non factor most of his career. But the light bulb has finally come on. Big target. Good hands. Duke could have really used him last season to pair with Daniel Jones.
4. Duke has given up 19 plays of 20 yards or more in just three games this season. The biggest number of those came against Alabama in the opener. How susceptible are the Blue Devils to big plays?
Very susceptible and that continues to be the Achilles' heel of an otherwise improving defense. Cutcliffe has criticized the tackling a couple of times. Duke's front four is better than it’s ever been under Cutcliffe and there are good athletes in the secondary. Duke will stop teams on 2-3 drives in a row for little or no yards but then get torched for a big play. Concentration and focus issues.
