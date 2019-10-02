BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech heads to South Florida this weekend, but the Hokies are headed for anything but a vacation. They face Miami staring down the prospect of being 0-3 in ACC play for the first time ever.
Considering Tech needs seven wins to become bowl eligible this season – with two FCS opponents on its roster – the Hokies are heading quickly toward must-win territory.
Miami feels like, despite a conference loss to North Carolina, it can still be a factor in the race for the division title. Losing at home to Tech would certainly dent that notion.
Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald since 2000, the year before the Hurricanes won their fifth national title.
All season long, we'll bring you a look from the other side, getting the insight and thoughts of newspaper beat writers from Virginia and Virginia Tech's opponents. These are the local journalists who cover these teams on a daily basis. We hope it reminds you the value of reading local newspapers and their websites.
Miller Degnan took time out to answer four downs worth of questions about Miami going into Saturday's game against Virginia Tech.
1) Four games into the season, it seems hard to get a handle on this Miami team. They looked talented but sloppy in the opener against Florida, disappointing against North Carolina and then played two lesser teams. From your vantage point, do you know yet what to make of this year’s Hurricanes?
Basically, “talented but sloppy” has been a big part of the equation since Game One. The Hurricanes rank 126 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in fewest penalties per game, averaging 9.75 penalties and 78.2 yards a game. You’d think they’d at least work toward resolving that problem. But in their last game at home against Central Michigan, the Canes had 13 penalties for 93 yards.
But there’s something more worrisome and downright scary right now for UM and its talented redshirt freshman quarterback: Its young, mostly inexperienced and thus far ineffective offensive line. Jarren Williams was sacked 10 times in the opener against Florida, and four times apiece against North Carolina and Central Michigan. In the past game against the Chippewas, this O-line had a true freshman at left tackle, true freshman at right guard, sophomore at right tackle, redshirt sophomore at center and junior at left guard. The line is expected to get better as the youngsters learn how to play with each other and against more experienced competition, but it doesn’t appear that it will happen soon enough. UM is 128th nationally in sacks allowed.
As usual, there is plenty of talent on this team, but the deficiencies (another is a kicker who has missed two of four field-goal attempts from 20-29 yards and has made 5 of 9 total) are glaring.
2) It was big news in the offseason when Jarren Williams was named the starting quarterback over both Tate Martell and N’Kosi Perry. How has Williams performed and how firmly is he entrenched as the starter?
Williams, who only played garbage time briefly in one game last season, has been very impressive. He ranks 18th nationally in passing efficiency, and has yet to throw an interception (though a couple would-bes were dropped). Williams has completed 85 of his 117 passes (72.6 percent) for 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 256.8 passing yards a game (35th nationally). Some of his deep balls have been underthrown, but his poise and smarts and talent have made him a force thus far, despite that offensive line. He is very firmly entrenched.
3) Giving up big plays has been the Hokies’ biggest issue defensively, for about two seasons now. Miami has six players with a catch for 20 yards or more and four with runs that long. How explosive is this Hurricanes’ offense?
Not explosive enough, given some of the gifted receivers and running backs. I’ve covered this team for many years, and one of its hallmarks used to be the big, explosive play -- deep pass or breakout run or return for a touchdown. Running back DeeJay Dallas is one who can find a hole and motor for a lot of yards, as is his backup Cam’Ron Harris (He’s had two 50-yard runs called back for a teammate’s holding penalty).Tight end Brevin Jordan is another big threat. But the player we thought would be the most explosive Hurricane -- lightning-fast receiver Jeff Thomas -- has not caught a pass longer than 19 yards, and has not scored.
4) Miami has the ACC’s best run defense and is giving up the second fewest points in the league. Virginia Tech has scored just 12 touchdowns this season, tied for the second fewest in the league. The Hurricanes don’t seem to be piling up a ton of sacks or interceptions, so how is the defense achieving that success?
Miami’s defensive line is deep and its two top linebackers (Shaq Quarterman and Michael Pinckney) are smart, dependable veterans. Actually, UM is putting plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, ranking 29th in sacks, 12th in tackles for loss and 13th in total defense, led by a sixth-ranked rushing defense that is allowing 59.8 rushing yards a game. The Hurricanes also are fourth in the country and No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in third-down defense, stopping opponents at least three of every four attempts.
Their weakness on defense has been the secondary, which lost three starters to the NFL, and is young. UM is 49th in passing yards allowed (209.8 yards a game average).
