CHARLOTTESVILLE – Karl Rothman has been a Virginia football season-ticket holder since graduating from the school in 1987. He’s made the hour-and-a-half long trip from Northern Virginia southwest to Scott Stadium for home games.
Even in lean years, the likelihood of losses didn’t dissuade Rothman from driving to Charlottesville. But this fall, despite the Cavaliers’ resurgence under Bronco Mendenhall, if there is a season, concerns about COVID-19 will.
“We won’t be coming down this year,” said the 54-year-old Rothman. “And it’s the first time in a long time. It’s very disappointing, but I just don’t see how I would be comfortable, either me or my family, sitting in the stadium.”
Others in Rothman’s position are taking more of a wait-and-see approach. Neither UVA nor Virginia Tech has announced its plans for fan attendance this fall, if there is a college football season.
In May, Virginia announced that fans who purchase any tickets for athletic events that end up being canceled can receive a refund, a credit for future tickets or can donate the money to the athletic department. That includes football season tickets, which run anywhere from $129-$395 per seat.
At Virginia Tech, season tickets sell for $350-450, plus required per-seat donations to the Hokie Club, the school’s athletic booster organization.
Tech has said it will offer fans refunds, the chance to defer their payments to the 2021 season, or the option of gifting their payments to the school as a donation should this season be canceled.
Earlier this month, many Virginia Tech fans received an email outlining the school’s refund policy and noting, “In conjunction with state and county governments, campus administration, and health officials, the percentage of capacity in Lane Stadium for this fall is still being determined.”
For longtime fans like Mason Smith, a Hokies season-ticket holder since 1996, the uncertainty is frustrating.
“What is the plan?” Smith said. “You go to less capacity at Lane Stadium, let’s say you did 50%. Are you going to take temperatures before they go in? How are you going to police people keeping social distance? Who gets to go to the Penn State game versus the Liberty game? Do you allow students in?”
In April, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said his department was working on three different models for football at Lane Stadium – one with full fan attendance, one with limited capacity and one with no fans.
Smith, who started going to Lane Stadium with his father in 1979, said many members of the group he attends Tech games with are older and may not be willing to risk exposure to the virus, even if capacity was cut down.
As for himself, he’ll be in Lane Stadium – if he’s allowed.
“I’ve already made the decision. My wife and I would probably go to the games,” said the 51-year-old Smith, a Staunton resident. “Now, would we tailgate like we normally do? I don’t know. But me personally, being a huge football fan, I would probably go.”
Kevin Hirst, a UVA ticket holder since 2006, sees another possibility as likely.
“I kind of feel like it’s almost a certainty that, at least in my opinion, the games are going to be played without fans,” said Hirst, who lives in Earlysville. “It sucks, but basically I’ve accepted that we’re probably not going to be able to design any sort of system that will satisfy safety precautions. I’m in this sort of resigned acceptance.”
Hirst, 41, has two season tickets at Scott Stadium and – in past years – has rotated which of his two young sons go to the games with him. At the games, he meets up with a fellow UVA graduate who makes the trip from Richmond.
This fall, he’ll be looking for other ways to pass his free time, likely doing more hiking and biking with his boys.
“It will be kind of different trying to fill the weekends,” said Hirst.
