CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Enzo Anthony loaded up his black Kia Optima and hit the road from Charlottesville to his family’s Florida home at spring break, the freshman football player didn’t know he was leaving the University of Virginia for good.
Anthony, the Cavaliers’ starting long-snapper this past year, had originally planned on returning to UVA in the spring. Instead, he’ll be suiting up for rival Virginia Tech in 2020, hoping to have a faster path toward earning a scholarship.
“I look at things like a business,” Anthony said Wednesday by phone from Florida. “I think this is definitely the best business move for me.”
Anthony, a walk-on, praised UVA’s coaching staff for giving him a “clear cut” take on how long it would take him to a earn a scholarship with the Cavaliers. That timeline did not work for Anthony and his family, he said.
So, he entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. Within hours, he heard from the coaches at Virginia Tech, where his close family friend, Brock Hoffman, plays offensive line.
“I always thought it was kind of a cool spot, just being a college football fan,” Anthony said. “I’ve always looked at the Hokies, Enter Sandman, Lane Stadium on a Saturday night. I don’t know how much better you get than that.”
He'll have to sit out this season under NCAA transfer rules, unless he's granted a waiver, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
At Tech, like at UVA, the coaching staff has laid out a clear path for Anthony to earn a scholarship, he said, and he can get to that point more quickly with the Hokies, relieving the financial burden for his family.
To that end, Anthony, a first generation son of an Italian immigrant, has worked hard to stay in shape while home in Florida, a task complicated by his mother’s cooking, especially her “poor man’s pasta,” an angel hair pasta dish with bacon and fried egg.
To combat those additional calories, Anthony is up and on the road by 7 a.m. each morning, back in that Kia Optima, playing music through the Bluetooth function and making the more than half-hour drive to work out with a local trainer in Sarasota County.
“My shirt leaves dry and comes home with two-and-half pounds of extra weight,” Anthony said of the sweat he works up preparing for the upcoming season. “Under the Florida sun, you don’t stay dry.”
At Virginia Tech, he’ll have a chance to compete for the starting job in 2021. The Hokies have another Florida native in junior Oscar Shadley, the returning starter, and an in-state redshirt freshman in Justin Pollock, currently on the roster.
The next time Anthony is on the sidelines for a Commonwealth Cup rivalry game, it will be against his former team.
Flipping from one rival school to the other is rare but not unheard of. Former Benedictine linebacker Mikey McDonald spent two seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to UVA for his final two years.
But McDonald didn’t see action. Anthony long snapped in 13 of Virginia’s 14 games last season. The one he didn’t was the 52-17 home blowout of William & Mary on Sept. 6. The Cavaliers did not punt in that game, the first time that had happened since 1989.
Anthony said he went to the dot on the field where special teams units get ready for UVA each time the offense got to second down, but recalled joking with teammate Charles Snowden – a linebacker who also played on the punt team – that he would be fine with not stepping on the field.
He snapped for six punts in the Cavaliers’ 39-30 win over the Hokies on Nov. 29, a win that snapped Virginia’s 15-game losing streak in the rivalry.
The next time Anthony suits up in that game, he’ll be hoping for a different outcome.
