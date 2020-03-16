Virginia Tech basketball redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II, the team’s leading scorer, has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, a source confirmed Monday.
The 6-foot-7 Atlanta native averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for Tech, ranking first and second on the team in those categories. He ended the year in a prolonged shooting slump, going 11 for 57 on 3-point attempts over his final 10 games.
Nolley will have to sit out next season at his new school, and then will have three years to play two seasons, unless he’s granted a special waiver or the NCAA approves the one-time transfer waiver it’s currently considering.
In what apparently was his final game in a Tech uniform, Nolley scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, had one assist, one steal and one turnover in 28 minutes of a 78-56 loss to North Carolina at the ACC tournament in Greensboro. Tech’s loss there to UNC was one of the few games played before the postseason was canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“We played well together, got better as the season went on, did what we always did,” Nolley said after the final loss of the season. “That got us some success early in the season. Hit some rough patches but tried to weather the storm and get back to playing Hokies basketball and we just came up short.”
The Hokies went 16-16 in their first season under new coach Mike Young, including a 7-13 mark in league play and first-round exit in the conference tournament.
“I enjoyed it, playing with the guys. It was fun,” Nolley said last week after the Carolina game. “I mean, we're going to get better in the off-season and come back stronger.”
Tech’s top four scorers, led by Nolley, were all true or redshirt freshmen. It played six freshmen over 10 minutes per game this year.
Nolley, recruited by former coach Buzz Williams, redshirted last season after delays with his NCAA eligibility clearance. In his college debut in November, Nolley torched Clemson for 30 points in a 67-60 ACC road win to open the season. It was the highest scoring game of his year.
That win, coupled with Tech’s upset of Michigan State in Maui and a 5-3 start to league play raised expectations for a team undergoing a complete roster overhaul after the 2019 run to the Sweet 16. Williams left for Texas A&M, Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw were seniors on that team, sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker left for the NBA draft and junior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. transferred to Florida.
The new-look Hokies got off to a fast start, but faded down the stretch, losing 11 of their final 13 games.
Tech, at this point, still returns the rest of its lineup next season, including guards Nahiem Alleyen, Jalen Cone, Hunter Cattoor and Tyrece Radford, who each have three years of eligibility remaining.
“I know we're going to look back on the season and look at our takeaways,” Cone said after the UNC loss. “And this off-season be a different team when we come back.”
It will be one that doesn’t include Nolley.
