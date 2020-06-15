About this series
While most sports are on hiatus, we’ll reprint stories from The Times-Dispatch sports archives, paired with memories of those events from our readers. Send your memories, no more than 200 words, to sports editor Michael Phillips at mphillips@timesdispatch.com.
From the RTD archives
TECH OVERCOMES SLOW START, RIDES HERD ON TEXAS
Using a second-half show of superiority that left no question as to which was the dominant team, Virginia Tech hushed critics and legitimized its program to the nation with a 28-10 win over Texas last night in the Sugar Bowl.
When it was over, the No. 9 Longhorns were left to give half-hearted hook-’em-horns signs toward their crushed supporters while the 13th-ranked Hokies danced deliriously and pointed toward their equally joyous fans. “To beat a team like Texas,’’ Tech coach Frank Beamer said, “it makes it that much better.’’
In some respects, the game was a capsule of Tech’s season. Behind 10-0 late in the second quarter, the Hokies no doubt were considered all but dead, just as they were following an 0-2 start last September.
But after pulling to 10-7 before halftime, Tech took Texas by its long horns in the final two quarters and wrestled down the steer with a vengeance.
The heroes? There were many.
- Senior flanker Bryan Still not only returned a first-half punt for a touchdown, he also caught a pass that led to Tech’s go-ahead touchdown and basically sealed the win with a 54-yard scoring pass in the final quarter.
- Junior quarterback Jim Druckenmiller threw for 266 yards and a touchdown while competently and coolly avoiding the hard-charging Texas pass rush.
- Tech’s defense came up with four turnovers in the final half, including a pair of interceptions by junior safety Torrian Gray. And, fittingly, the unit contributed a touchdown — its seventh of the year — when defensive tackle Jim Baron picked up a fumble and ran 20 yards into the end zone for the game’s final TD.
As senior defensive tackle J.C. Price said: “We know when to turn it up.’’
Still, the Richmonder who was a standout at Huguenot High School was named most valuable player after finishing with six catches for 119 yards to put beside his punt return.
“I had dreams about making big plays (in the Sugar Bowl),’’ Still said, “and they just came true today.’’
It was a nightmarish outing, however, for Texas running backs Shon Mitchell and Ricky Williams. They’d combined for more than 2,000 yards during the season, but Mitchell had only 64 and Williams 62 against the nation’s top-ranked rushing defense.
From Texas coach John Mackovic: “They played superbly tonight in every area. . . . I hope we don’t have to play Virginia Tech again in the near future.’’
The clincher was William Yarborough’s interception of a James Brown pass — a feat helped by a fierce blitz by linebacker Myron Newsome — that soon became a fateful matter of disaster for the Longhorns.
Beginning at its 31, Tech ran three plays before Druckenmiller found his main man for a wide-open, 54-yard scoring pass that pushed the Hokies ahead 21-10 with 12:28 left.
What made the play work was Druckenmiller being able to recognize Texas’ blitz formation. He checked off at the line and appeared to almost casually lob the ball over the masses to a streaking Still, who caught the ball at the 20 and ran untouched into the end zone.
“A perfect pass,’’ Still said.
The Druckenmiller-to-Still connection also helped give Tech its first lead and gave the Hokies’ fans in the Superdome cause to let loose with a deafening roar. Still caught the 27-yard offering at the 2, and fullback Marcus Parker went in on the next play to put the Hokies up 14-10 with 2:32 left in the third quarter.
Penalties and turnovers had pretty much been the best defense against Tech for most of the first half, but the Hokies’ cause was revived late in the second quarter in the form of Still.
He took Mark Schultis’ 45-yard punt, used a couple of swift feints to break right and burst into the clear down the right side for a 60-yard touchdown that pulled the Hokies to 10-7 with 2:34 remaining until halftime.
But while Tech’s offense hadn’t been doing much to produce points, neither had that of the Longhorns — except for one time.
Texas, which had been hindered by the predictably effective run defense and a nice package of blitzes, moved 72 yards in eight plays and went up 7-0 on a four-yard pass from Brown to tight end Pat Fitzgerald with 4:32 remaining.
Soon it was 10-0, after the Longhorns took advantage of a freakish interception that bounced off a grounded Dwayne Thomas and landed in the hands of linebacker Jason Reeves, who returned it 35 yards to the Tech 33.
But the Longhorns couldn’t move from there and had to settle for Phil Dawson’s 52-yard field goal.
Tech outgained Texas 172-126 in the first half and limited the Longhorns’ running game to 49 yards despite a less-than-fit Cornell Brown.
Tech’s All-American defensive end aggravated a hamstring pull in the first quarter, sat out briefly, but was able to return.
STILL WAS A THRILL A MINUTE IN TECH’S FINEST HOUR
Well, we always knew Bryan Still could fly.
We just didn’t know he had the strength to tilt college football’s landscape. From his boyhood in the shadows of Cloverleaf Mall to the bright lights of the Superdome, Virginia Tech’s 175-pound flanker was the Sugar Bowl’s man of the hour last night, putting on a winged-foot display that left Texas in a 28-10 wake and the Hokies soaring somewhere in the general vicinity of cloud nine.
In the weeks leading to this match up, Frank Beamer talked so often of wanting to take Tech to a new level, you were tempted to give him a carpenter’s square. The way the Hokies’ coach looked at it, you could’ve called this baby the Credibility Bowl and played it to an audience of AP voters and ESPN talking heads instead of in a 76,000-seat hothouse. His players joined in the chorus, chattering endlessly about respect — about not having it, about wanting it.
Bryan Still earned it for them last night. Bryan Still and a thunderous Tech defense that pitched its sixth second-half shutout of the season, forced Longhorns quarterback James Brown into three interceptions, contained vaunted runners Shon Mitchell and Ricky Williams and scored a punctuation-mark touchdown when tackle Jim Baron rumbled 20 yards after a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter.
By then, Still’s signature was all over this baby. He scored twice — once on a punt return, once on a home-run pass from Jim Druckenmiller — and set up another TD with one of his six receptions. And snared the game’s MVP award. Not a bad evening’s labor, eh? But wait, there was more. Along the way, little, skinny Bryan Still propelled the Hokies toward their first-ever Top 10 finish and helped them claim the attention-grabbing victory they’d sought so desperately.
“I had dreams of making big plays,’’ he said later, “and they just came true today.’’
They fell in place for the Hokies as well. Texas boasts 36 bowl appearances, 24 majors, three national championships, a Heisman Trophy winner, Hook ’Em Horns, Darrell Royal and more NFL first-round draft picks over the past six decades than anyone not named Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State. Not to mention Bevo, esteemed mascot and inspiration for Jackie Sherrill’s brief career in veterinary medicine.
In other words, the Longhorns are football bluebloods. Never mind the fact they hadn’t claimed the Southwest Conference title or appeared in a major bowl for five years. Or that they’d endured a messy stretch from 1986-93 during which they finished below .500 four times and above 7-5 only once, a slump that cost two coaches their jobs and put current boss John Mackovic under more heat than a barbecued steer. Ignoring recent history, the Hokies preferred to dwell on their pedigreed opponent’s regal past in plotting a meaningful notch for their gun belts.
“Texas has been down some the last few years, but they always had the name behind ’em,’’ Tech strong safety Torrian Gray said the other day. “I think that’s the only difference between us.’’
Gray had something of a point. Neither team, for instance, had anyone named Ron McKelvey or Ron Weaver — or Ron Reagan, for that matter — on its roster as of last night. Both represent schools that have a certain appreciation for creatures of the bovine kind. And both did everything they could to take the holiday tinsel off this production and leave it with all the glitter of a discarded Christmas tree awaiting the Tuesday morning trash pickup.
The lone exception was Richmond’s own Bryan Still. From Huguenot High by way of the planet Mercury’s sprint-relay unit, he set off sparks every time he touched the ball and gave Tech a reason to live by zooming 60 yards for a punt-return touchdown 2 1/2 minutes before halftime. The play trimmed Tech’s deficit to 10-7 at the break. And Still was just getting started.
The particulars? Late in the third period, he made a lovely adjustment on a delicately-lofted Druckenmiller toss, snaring a 27-yard completion that made it first and goal at the UT 2 and preceded by one play Marcus Parker’s TD run. And then, 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth period, Still whooshed past Texas defender Taje Allen and scored on a 54-yard highlight-reel special, giving Tech a 21-10 cushion. The way the Hokies were playing D at that point, it was more than enough.
“In big games, players who have big hearts rise to the occasion,’’ Beamer said of Still. “We want this guy to touch the ball as many times as he can during the ball game.’’
Sitting next to his coach, Bryan Still smiled. “It’s just one of the best feelings of my life,’’ he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.’’
Neither could the Hokies. Last night, he made the good times contagious.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.