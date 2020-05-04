Virginia Tech football has added linebacker Austin Rosa, a graduate transfer from Rutgers.
The 5-foot-10, 213-pound Reading, Pa., native played in 11 games over five years with the Scarlet Knights, almost exclusively on special teams.
Rosa, a two time academic All-Big 10 selection, was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, per a source.
He is a walk-on at Virginia Tech.
Linebacker is a deep position for the Hokies going into 2020. Starters Rayshard Ashby (L.C. Bird High School) and Dax Hollifield both return, as does Alan Tisdale, an emerging star the spot.
Rosa was a college teammate of new Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear, who also transferred to Tech this offseason.
