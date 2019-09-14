BLACKSBURG — With memories of a rainy September afternoon loss to JMU nearly a decade ago, Virginia Tech fans couldn’t bear the idea of watching a similar meltdown on Saturday.
Fans took to the exits at halftime with the Hokies trailing by double digits to Furman, an FCS foe that almost pulled off an upset over Georgia State the previous week.
Virginia Tech came storming back early in the third quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns in less than two minutes, and held on for a 24-17 victory.
Furman recovered an onside kick with 1:47 to go, but an illegal blocking penalty was introduced after the play went to instant replay. Virginia Tech then ran out the clock.
Hokies true freshman running back Keshawn King provided the spark the offense needed in the second half. King broke three tackles on his first carry of the second half for an impressive 15-yard gain, but that was only the appetizer for the main course — a 54-yard run down to Furman’s 14-yard line.
It was easily Tech’s longest run of the season and set up a 3-yard touchdown run from tight end James Mitchell four plays later.
King finished with a career-high 119 rushing yards and two catches for 22 yards. He would have been in line for an even bigger day if he hadn’t been shaken up on the drive and only played a handful of snaps the rest of the game.
Furman gave the ball right back to Virginia Tech with a fumble on the first play of its ensuing drive. Hokies safety Chamarri Conner made a textbook open-field tackle on a swing pass to running back Devin Wynn and linebacker Dax Hollifield came in at the end of the play to knock it loose at the 26-yard line.
Tech made quick work of the short field with Ryan Willis hitting Tre Turner for a 2-yard touchdown to cap off a four-play drive. Turner’s first touchdown of the season gave Tech a 17-14 lead with 8:12 to go in the third quarter.
The first half, which finished with Furman holding a 14-3 lead, gave Virginia Tech plenty to work on during the upcoming bye week thanks to one of the ugliest first half offensive performances in recent memory with two turnovers, four penalties, three sacks allowed and 2.6 yards per carry rushing (18 attempts).
Both turnovers gave Furman a short field to work with and resulted in touchdowns for the Paladins.
Fans booed Willis in the second quarter after when he came back on the field after overthrowing Hezekiah Grimsley which resulted in an interception in the second quarter. It was the fourth interception (and fifth turnover) of the season for Tech’s starting quarterback. Willis finished 17 of 21 for 123 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Tech’s only points of the first half came on a 35-yard field from Brian Johnson with 5:37 to go in the first quarter.
Furman scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to take the lead into halftime. Devin Abrams scored from 4 yards out and quarterback Darren Grainger scored on a 15-yard run.
Abrams scored after the defense’s biggest miscue of the half, getting called for an offsides penalty with Furman facing fourth-and-1 at the 11-yard line.
Tech’s defense held Furman to 231 yards (4.0 yards per play) and 12 first downs. Defensive coordinator Bud Foster came into the game worried about dual-threat quarterback Darren Grainger, but the Hokies kept him bottled up in the run game and constantly harassed him in the pocket.
Tech had five sacks and two quarterback hurries. Caleb Farley came up with an interception in the second half as well. The Hokies also came up with an impressive goal-line stand in the final minutes forcing Furman to settle for a 22-yard field goal after having a fresh set of downs at the 3-yard line.
