Virginia Tech sophomore guard Jonathan Kabongo will miss the upcoming season with an injury, he announced on his Instagram account.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder from Toronto played in 21 games last season, scoring 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Monday night, Kabongo posted an image of himself on a hike, looking out over a cliff at an approaching storm.
“Embracing every storm in my life,” Kabongo wrote. “Second season ending injury in the past (two) years and I’m ready for every moment I’ll be tempted to quit. … The last injury was one of the best things that ever happened to me and I know this one will teach me things I wouldn’t learn without it.”
Kabongo suffered a season-ending back injury as a high school junior.
The younger brother of former Texas point guard Myck Kabongo chose Tech over, among others, Indiana, Missouri and Washington State.
Kabongo figured to play a much larger role this season as first-year Hokies coach Mike Young is working to rebuild a team that lost seniors Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw, saw wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker leave school early for the NBA Draft and forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. transfer to Florida.
Juniors Wabissa Bede, a guard, and P.J. Horne, a forward, and sophomores Kabongo, Isaiah Wilkins and Brendan Palmer were the program’s only returners with experience from last season, when Tech reached the Sweet 16 under former coach Buzz Williams.
Forward Landers Nolley and guard Tyrece Radford both redshirted.
