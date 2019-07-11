Virginia Tech will face Michigan State in its opening round game in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25. The game is one of four first-round matchups to start three days of play at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Georgia faces Dayton in the other game in Tech’s bracket. The other half of the bracket includes matchups between Kansas and Chaminade and BYU against UCLA.
The Maui meeting will be just the second all-time between the Hokies and Spartans. The teams played in the 2013 Coaches Vs. Cancer Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Michigan State, ranked No. 1 at the time, won 96-77.
Tech agreed to play in the tournament under former coach Buzz Williams, who left to take over at Texas A&M. New coach Mike Young, who left Wofford to coach the Hokies, is one of three coaches with new teams in the Maui field.
Former Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin is now at UCLA and former Utah Valley coach Mark Pope is now leading BYU.
All the Maui Invitational games will air on ESPN channels.
“It’s another great year for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, with several teams expected to have big seasons ahead of them,” said tournament chairman David Odom in a statement. “This field features a spread of young and experienced talent – both from the players and the coaches. We’re looking forward to seeing who will take home the Wayne Duke Championship Trophy in the unbeatable atmosphere that is the Lahaina Civic Center this November.”
