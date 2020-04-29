William & Mary broadcaster Jay Colley intends for a most unfortunate life chapter to end happily.
Colley, 63 and the venerable “Voice of the Tribe” since 1982, contracted coronavirus in mid-March, recovered in early April, and is eager to donate convalescent plasma that could be part of the treatment of patients with serious or life-threatening cases of COVID-19.
“I feel so blessed that I got out of this jam to begin with, very frankly,” Colley said Wednesday. “I kid that I wasn’t one step from away from death, but I felt like I might have been two steps away. So if I can just do something that is not going to do any damage to me, any more pain than a needle in my arm, then why not?
“I can’t imagine not doing it. It’s an easy decision.”
Colley reached out to the Red Cross and volunteered to donate plasma. He is currently on a waiting list, of sorts. Those donating need to be clear of coronavirus symptoms for about a month. Colley’s eligibility draws near.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, “Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 patients develop antibodies in the blood against the virus. Antibodies are proteins that might help fight the infection.
"Convalescent plasma is being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19 because there is no approved treatment for this disease and there is some information that suggests it might help some patients recover from COVID-19.”
Colley’s sniffles started on March 17. Probably pollen, he thought, because that happens every year. The next day, a steady cough developed. The next day, his body ached and his temperature elevated. Colley hoped it was the flu, but tests for that were negative.
The coronavirus test was not.
Colley spent four days of his two-week illness in the hospital. The uncontrollable chills, he will not forget.
Colley kept a diary through it all, and also organized more personal thoughts on his phone. Those included direction of how a celebration of life should proceed. Colley told a friend how to gain access to these private notes if he were killed by the coronavirus.
“A bit macabre there, but …” said Colley.
Also along that line, Colley considered while hospitalized what epitaph would be appropriate for his tombstone. He concluded that “Play-by-play man with the longest tenure who has never called an NCAA men’s basketball tournament game” might be too long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.