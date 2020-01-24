The leading scorer in William & Mary basketball history will have his number retired next month. Former Tribe guard Marcus Thornton (2,178 career points) will be honored when W&M hosts Delaware on Feb. 15.
Thornton (Class of 2015) will be the sixth Tribe player to have his number retired, joining Keith Cieplicki, Bill Chambers, Chet Giermak, John Lowenhaupt, and Jeff Cohen.
Richmond coach Chris Mooney once recognized the quick-scoring potential of the 6-foot-4 Thornton by referring to him as "kind of a one-man, 10-0 run."
Thornton was the first Tribe player to be named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year after averaging 20 points as a senior in 2014-15. Thornton established program career records for 3-pointers (325), games (127), minutes (4,328), minutes per game (34.1) and 3-pointers per game (2.55). He earned CAA all-rookie team honors in 2012, and was named second team all-CAA in 2013 and first team during his final two seasons.
Thornton was the selected in the second round (45th overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He spent time with both the Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder summer league teams, and signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.
Thornton played in the NBA G League and currently plays in France. He also has played in Australia, Italy, China, Turkey and South Korea.
