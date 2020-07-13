William & Mary’s football schedule is down to eight games after Monday’s announcement by the Patriot League that its members would not play this fall in response to the pandemic. The Tribe were slated to meet Colgate at Zable Stadium on Sept. 12, and play at Lafayette on Sept. 19.
Later Monday, Hampton University announced it had suspended fall sports, with the possibility that they would be played during the spring semester. The Pirates are the only Virginia program in the Big South Conference for football. HU, which becomes the state's first Division I program to make the move, was scheduled to play at Old Dominion on Sept. 12.
Late last week, the Pac-12 announced that its football teams would play only league games. W&M was scheduled to open at Stanford on Sept. 5.
All eight of the Tribe’s remaining games are CAA contests. The CAA may be heading toward an overall model with only conference games for each league team, if that is possible. That scenario would begin on Oct. 3 and play eight consecutive weekends until Nov. 21.
As of Monday, Richmond was scheduled to play 10 games, having lost a date at Yale. The Ivy League won’t play football this fall. James Madison’s 11-game schedule is currently intact, with eight league games blended with non-CAA games against North Carolina, Chattanooga and Merrimack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Tribe????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.