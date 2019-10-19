A 21-point fourth-quarter surge made for a dramatic ending, but ultimately was not enough for VMI as the Keydets fell 34-27 at Mercer Saturday in a matchup of Southern Conference hopefuls.
VMI (4-4, 3-2 SoCon) faced a 27-6 deficit heading into the final period. Keydets running back Alex Ramsey did all he could to narrow the gap with a pair of fourth-quarter TD runs. Ramsey rumbled for 125 yards to go with the two scores on 27 carries.
Keydets QB Reece Udinski finished with solid numbers – he completed 26 of 46 passes for 263 yards and a TD. But VMI struggled to create big plays through the air.
As the Keydets mounted their late comeback bid, Mercer (3-4, 2-2) put the nail in their coffin when Tyray Devezin scampered 56 yards for a TD with just three minutes remaining in the game. Devezin finished with 193 yards and a TD on 25 carries.
Liberty 59, Maine 44: Points were not at a premium in Lynchburg, where the Flames scorched the Black Bears in a high-flying shootout.
Liberty (5-2) never trailed and led 45-17 at halftime. Maine (2-5) put up 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Flames quarterback Joe Fagnano completed 25 of 37 passes for 445 yards and five TDs. Liberty had three receivers total more than 100 yards apiece.
UAB 38, Old Dominion 14: The Monarchs dug themselves into a 28-0 hole early and could never recover in their loss to the Blazers.
ODU (1-6, 0-3 C-USA) was outgained on offense 435-150 in the loss to UAB (6-1, 3-1).
Virginia Union 41, Chowan 34: Behind Khalid Morris’ 273 yards and three scores through the air, the Panthers defeated the visiting Camels in a tight, back-and-forth affair.
Tabyus Taylor added 124 yards rushing and two scores for the Panthers (6-1, 2-0 CIAA).
VUU faced 12-point deficit at the half but roared back, outscoring the Hawks (1-6, 0-4) 27-8 in the second half.
Randolph-Macon 47, Southern Virginia 27: Two consecutive pick-6s helped the Yellow Jackets prevail over the host Knights. Bryan Sullivan and Stephen Richardson each took interceptions back to the house before the end of the first half to give R-MC (6-1, 5-0 ODAC) a 34-7 lead.
Macon controlled the game on the ground, rushing for 265 yards in the contest. SVU (2-4, 1-4) has lost four straight.
Shenandoah 21, Hampden-Sydney 17: The Hornets struck with about nine minutes remaining to take a slim lead over the Tigers and held on late for a win in Farmville.
The Tigers (1-6, 0-5 ODAC) were able to contain the Hornets (4-2, 3-2) on the ground, allowing just 36 rushing yards. But H-SC couldn’t stop Hornets QB Ben Agostino, who threw for 210 yards and a TD.
Major Morgan caught 14 passes for 165 yards to lead the Tigers.
Bowie State 24, Virginia State 14: The undefeated Bulldogs were too much for the Trojans to handle.
After the sides went into the halftime break tied, Bowie State (7-0, 4-0 CIAA) pulled away in the second half.Ja’rome Johnson torched the Trojans (5-2, 3-1) for 182 yards and three TDs through the air.
Other state scores
Emory & Henry 48, Washington and Lee 42
Tusculum 21, UVA-Wise 19
Apprentice 2, Louisburg 0
Bridgewater 53, Ferrum 10
Montclair State 24, Christopher Newport 0
Prairee View 51, Virginia-Lynchburg 0
Campbell 31, Hampton 16
Bethune-Cookman 35, Norfolk State 22
