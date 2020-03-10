A 10-run third inning propelled Virginia Tech to a 19-4 romp over visiting William & Mary on Tuesday.
Carson Taylor scored four runs and drove in five on five hits for the Hokies (10-5). Jason Rooks added four RBIs on a pair of doubles. Kevin Madden’s two-run homer highlighted the third-inning outburst.
Tyler Solomon was the bright spot for the Tribe (8-9). He scored and drove in two runs apiece on two hits. Ryan Okuda tossed five strong to pick up the win for Tech, he allowed two runs on four hits and struck out eight over five innings. Jacob Haney surrendered seven runs in two innings and took the loss.
Virginia 24, UMass Lowell 5: The Cavaliers totaled 19 hits and scored 13 runs in the first two innings, Chris Newell hit his fourth home run of the season and drove in five runs, and UVA (13-4) routed the visiting River Hawks (4-10).
Richmond 6, Charleston Southern 4: Jeremy Neff allowed four runs on four hits over six innings to pick up the win, Dominic Toso drove in three runs on three hits and the Spiders (4-12) captured a road win over the Buccaneers (7-11).
Charleston 8, VCU 3: Four Rams had multi-hit days, but VCU (8-8) scattered 10 hits and stranded seven runners on base in a loss to the host Cougars (12-2), the Rams’ fifth consecutive defeat.
James Madison 10, VMI 3: Chase DeLauter scored three runs on three hits, the Dukes bullpen did not allow an earned run in six innings of relief, and JMU (9-6) downed the host Keydets (4-12).
Virginia State 20, Claflin 1: Kevin Russell drove in five runs on three hits to lead the Trojans (10-10) in a rout of the visiting Panthers (4-14).
Softball
Virginia 2-2, Bucknell 1-1: Aly Rayle tossed six innings to lead the Cavaliers to victory in the first game of a doubleheader in Charlottesville. Molly Grube (Manchester) went seven strong for UVA (10-12) in the second game, and Emma McBride scored the winning run on a Bucknell (8-12) throwing error in the bottom of the seventh.
Virginia Tech 9, George Washington 0: Keely Rochard struck out 12 and allowed just one hit over six innings to pick up her 15th win of the season for the Hokies (20-4) in a rout of the host Colonials (8-14).
