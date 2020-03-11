Carson Taylor had three hits, including a double and home run, Ryan Metz picked up his first win of the season after two innings of scoreless relief and Virginia Tech downed George Mason 5-3 in Blacksburg on Wednesday.
Six Tech pitchers combined to hold Mason to just four hits. Taylor singled in a run in the first inning to give the Hokies an early lead, then his solo homer over the left field fence in the third stretched the lead to 3-0.
Kevin Madden and Fritz Genther each drove in runs on sacrifice flies for the Hokies (11-5), and Tanner Thomas singled in Taylor in the fifth. Lyle Miller-Green hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Mason (1-14).
Virginia 4, Lowell 3: Logan Michaels hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to push the Cavaliers (14-4) over the River Hawks (4-11) in Charlottesville.
Richmond 14, Charleston Southern 7: Dominic Toso and Drew Blakely both had three RBIs for the Spiders (5-12) in their win over the Buccaneers (7-12) in Charleston, S.C.
VCU 8, The Citadel 4: Steven Carpenter scored and drove in two runs apiece on two hits and the Rams (9-8) scored three runs in the third and four in the sixth to get past the host Bulldogs (10-6).
James Madison 4, Maryland 2: Fox Semones hit a two-run homer, Grayson Jones earned the win after three scoreless innings of relief, and the Dukes (10-6) downed the Terrapins (10-5) in College Park, Md.
North Carolina 9, VMI 2: Angel Zarate’s four-hit afternoon spurred the Tar Heels (12-7) past the Keydets (4-13) in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Softball
Virginia Tech 12, George Mason 1: The No. 17 Hokies (21-4) scored 10 runs in the first inning and Kelsey Bennett had two homers in their win over the Patriots (7-12) in Fairfax.
Women’s lacrosse
Gardner-Webb 16, VCU 15: Anna Koniencki’s five goals weren’t enough as the Rams (3-4) fell to the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-3) on a late winner with 2:45 to play.
Brown 13, No. 23 Virginia Tech 11: Four Hokies scored multiple goals, but Risa Mosenthal’s five-goal performance spurred the host Bears (4-3) past Hokies (7-3).
