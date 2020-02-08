FLORENCE, Ala. — Caleb Homesley tied a career high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Liberty beat North Alabama 74-56 on Saturday.
Deep Run’s Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 18 points for Liberty (23-3, 9-2 Atlantic Sun), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.
Scottie James added 12 points and Darius McGhee had nine rebounds.
Liberty maintained a share of first place in the conference with North Florida (16-10, 9-2), which beat Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
Christian Agnew had 14 points for the Lions (10-14, 5-6). C.J. Brim added 12 points and six rebounds.
VMI 75, The Citadel 64: Former Monacan standout Greg Parham scored a career-high 36 points as the Keydets defeated the rival Bulldogs in Charleston, S.C.
Parham, averaging 8.7 points per game coming in, hit 13 of 14 shots, including all six of his 3-pointers. He also had five assists and three steals.
Garrett Gilkeson had 11 points and six rebounds for VMI (7-18, 2-10 SoCon), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Myles Lewis added six rebounds.
Tyson Batiste had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (6-17, 0-12). They’ve lost 12 consecutive games.
Old Dominion 72, UTEP 53: Malik Curry scored 18 points and made eight assists, Kalu Ezikpe scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench and the Monarchs beat the Miners in Norfolk.
Xavier Green scored 13 points and made three steals for the Monarchs (10-15, 6-6 Conference USA), who outrebounded the Miners 41-34 and had a 19-7 edge in second-chance points.
Bryson Williams scored 16 points and had nine rebound for the Miners (13-12, 4-8), who have lost three straight.
UNC Wilmington 70, William & Mary 64: Mike Okauru and Ty Gadsden combined to score 29 points, and the Seahawks turned back the visiting Tribe.
Okauru hit 5 of 11 shots from the floor and scored 15 for the Seahawks (8-18, 3-10 Colonial Athletic Association), who snapped a three-game slide. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gadsden sank 4 of 8 shots, scoring 14 with three assists and four steals.
Nathan Knight paced the Tribe (16-10, 8-5) with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 20th double-double of the season, tops in the nation.
Andy Van Vliet and reserve Miguel Ayesa added 12 points apiece, while Luke Loewe scored 10.
UNC Wilmington, which trailed 35-34 at the half, shot 48% from the floor but only 27% from 3-point range (3 of 11). The Seahawks hit 15 of 20 foul shots. William & Mary made half of its 50 shots and 8 of 25 from distance (32%). The Tribe made 6 of 10 free throws.
Delaware 80, James Madison 78: Nate Darling scored 27 points, including the game-winning shot with 2 seconds left, and the Blue Hens beat the visiting Dukes for their sixth straight win.
Ryan Allen’s free throw put Delaware (18-7, 8-4 CAA) up 78-76 with 27 seconds left, but JMU’s Deshon Parker tied it with a layup. Darling scored on the next possession on a short jumper in the lane and Parker missed a layup at the buzzer.
Parker scored 23 points and had five assists for the Dukes (9-15, 2-11). Zach Jacobs (Trinity Episcopal) added 16 points off the bench.
Radford 81, High Point 70: Carlik Jones totaled 20 points, five assists and four rebounds, and the Highlanders cruised past the host Panthers.
Radford (14-9, 9-2 Big South) held a 20-point advantage at halftime, and led by as many as 26 in the second half.
High Point (7-17, 4-7) was led by reserves Jamal Wright and Denny Slay II, who had 17 points apiece.
Winthrop 70, Longwood 68: D.J. Burns and Charles Falden (L.C. Bird) each scored 17 points to keep the Eagles undefeated in Big South play with a win over the Lancers in Farmville.
Jamal King’s 3-pointer with 7:44 left gave Winthrop (18-7, 12-0) a 60-50 lead before the Lancers went on an 18-6 run and led 68-66 on Heru Bligen’s layup with 2:02 left.
Falden followed with a pair of free throws to tie it and Burns and Hunter each made 1 of 2 from the foul line to secure the win.
Longwood (9-16, 4-8) failed to complete the comeback after Bligen’s layup as he turned it over on the possession following Falden’s foul shots with 91 seconds to go.
Charleston Southern 85, Hampton 72: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had career highs of 34 points and 15 rebounds as the Buccaneers topped the visiting Pirates.
Fleming went over 1,000 career points and added five assists and three blocks. Deontaye Buskey matched his career high of 21 points for the Bucs (12-12, 6-6 Big South).
Ben Stanley, who came in as the nation’s seventh-highest scorer at 22.4, had 20 points for the Pirates (10-13, 5-5). Jermaine Marrow added 19 points.
Norfolk State 85, Delaware State 57: Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points as the Spartans routed the Hornets in Norfolk.
Devante Carter had 19 points and eight rebounds for Norfolk State (11-13, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.
Myles Carter had 13 points for the Hornets (3-19, 2-6).
Virginia Union 67, Elizabeth City State 65: A Charles Tart III layup gave the Panthers a lead after trailing with less than 30 seconds remaining to beat the Vikings.
Terrell Leach and Jordan Peebles both tallied 16 points for the Panthers (14-10, 7-4 CIAA). Raemaad Wright notched 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyriek Railey had 10 points.
The Panthers shot 29 free throws in the contest, making 20. The Vikings (12-12, 5-9) were 8 of 13.
Randolph-Macon 85, Lynchburg 82 (OT): The Yellow Jackets narrowly edged the Hornets in overtime to remain undefeated in conference play.
The Yellow Jackets (21-1, 13-0 ODAC) thrived from behind the arc, shooting 40%. .
Ian Robertson scored 18 points and Buzz Anthony added 17 to lead the Yellow Jackets. Corey Bays had 14 and David Funderburg added 13 in the win.
T.C. Thacker poured in a game-high 30 points for the Hornets (13-9, 8-5).
Roanoke 84, Hampden-Sydney 76: The Tigers struggled from 3, hitting 4 of 16 attempts, in a loss to the Maroons.
Jake Hahn had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (13-8, 8-4 ODAC). Ryan Clements had 21 points and six rebounds, and Jack Wyatt (Collegiate) added 14 points and six rebounds.
Kasey Draper led Roanoke (13-8, 7-5) with 24 points.
Women
Virginia Union 76, Elizabeth City State 41: After a sluggish first quarter, the Panthers ran away with a blowout win over the Vikings.
Royal Dy’Manee led the way with 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Panthers (18-3, 9-2 CIAA). Peyton Evans added 29 points, and Ifunanya Okoye had 16 points and 13 rebounds.
The Vikings (8-16, 4-10) shot just 22.2% from 3.
Randolph-Macon 71, Washington & Lee 56: The Yellow Jackets forced 23 turnovers and only coughed up 10 of their own in a victory over the Generals.
Kelly Williams scored 22 points and grabbed 18 boards for the Yellow Jackets (11-9, 9-5 ODAC). Becca Arrington (Amelia Academy) had 16 points and Michal Ross (Glen Allen) added 10.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Generals (15-7, 12-3) 46-26 in the paint.
