WILLIAMSBURG — Nathan Knight powered William & Mary with his NCAA-leading 21st double-double, scoring 33 points and grabbing 12 rebounds as the Tribe rallied after halftime to topple Delaware 81-77 on Saturday.
The Blue Hens, had entered on a seven-game win streak, longest current streak in the Colonial Athletic Association, and were up by seven at the half. William & Mary (18-10, 10-5) opened the second half on a 15-2 run for a 51-45 lead.
The Blue Hens (19-7, 9-4) grabbed it back with a 14-2 run before William & Mary asserted control late.
Delaware's Ryan Allen scored on a 3-pointer, cutting the gap to 4, stole the ball from Knight but missed from 3-point range and fouled, sending the Tribe's Quinn Blair to the line with 29 seconds left.
Blair added 13 points and Bryce Barnes and Andy Van Vliet each had 12 for the Tribe.
Nate Darling scored 36 points with five 3-pointers and made all 11 free throws to lead Delaware. Collin Goss had 10 points for the Blue Hens while Kevin Anderson added 10 points and six rebounds.
George Washington 73, George Mason 67: Armel Potter had 20 points as the Colonials topped the Patriots in Fairfax.
Maceo Jack had 19 points for George Washington (11-14, 5-7 Atlantic 10 ). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 16 points.
Xavier Johnson had 17 points for the Patriots (14-11, 3-9). AJ Wilson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Josh Oduro had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Radford 73, Campbell 60: Devonnte Holland had 19 points and nine rebounds and Carlik Jones posted 18 points and six rebounds as the Highlanders stretched their win streak to seven games, beating the host Fighting Camels.
Holland shot 9 for 12 from the floor.
Devine Eke had seven rebounds for Radford (17-9, 12-2 Big South). Travis Fields Jr. added six assists.
Cedric Henderson Jr. had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (13-14, 4-11).
East Tennessee State 72, VMI 67: Daivien Williamson tied his season high with 20 points as the Buccaneers rallied to defeat the Keydets in Lexington.
The Bucs (23-4, 12-2 Southern Conference), who have a 10-game lead over VMI in the conference standings, trailed by 9 points early in the second half and ETSU went on a 12-0 run to take a 54-50 lead with 8:18 remaining. ETSU took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Williamson with 5:39 to go.
Evee had 23 points for the Keydets (7-20, 2-12). Sean Conway added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman had 10 points.
Randolph-Macon 72, Washington and Lee 50: Buzz Anthony poured in 30 points to lead the Yellow Jackets past the Generals (18-5, 10-4 ODAC) in Ashland.
Anthony connected on 12 of 19 shots from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He also had seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Miles Mallory collected 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in the victory for Randolph-Macon (22-1, 14-0).
Guilford 93, Hampden-Sydney 68: Ryan Clements scored a team-high 17 points, but the Tigers couldn't keep pup with the host Quakers.
Jordan Davis had 24 points and Tyler Dearman 23 for the winning Quakers (17-7, 9-6 ODAC).
Jack Wyatt (Collegiate) added 13 points for Hampden-Sydney (13-10, 8-6).
Virginia Union 91, Lincoln 81: Tyriek Railey scored 25 points and added six rebounds in the Panthers victory over the Lions.
Terrell Leach had 23 points for the Panthers (15-10, 8-4 CIAA). Raemaad Wright added 14 points and six rebounds in the victory.
The Lions (8-18) hit the first basket of the game and would never regain the lead. The Panthers led for 38:29.
Virginia State 75, Elizabeth City State 59: Armond Griebe had 20 points and six rebounds, leading the Trojans past the Vikings.
Walter Williams added 14 points for the Trojans (19-7, 12-2 CIAA). Andrew Corum and Francis Fitzgerald both had 13 in the win.
The Trojans dominated the second half, shooting 53.13% from the field. They held the Vikings (12-4, 4-10) to 35.71% during the stretch.
Women
Virginia Union 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 47: Ifunanya Okoye scored 24 points on 10-14 shooting and pulled down 15 boards as the Panthers took down the Lions at Barco-Stevens Hall.
Lincoln's conference loss was only its second of the season, drawing Virginia Union (20-3, 11-2) closer to the top of the CIAA's Northern Division. The Lions are 23-4 overall.
Shameka McNeill added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Panthers.
Randolph-Macon 74, Ferrum 59: Kelly Williams recorded 21 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks as the Yellow Jackets (14-9, 12-5 ODAC) cruised past the host Panthers (4-19, 4-12).
Michael Ross (Glen Allen) totaled 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Becca Arrington (Amelia Academy) added 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep.
