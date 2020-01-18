With her twin sister sidelined, Shameka McNeill totaled 18 points, five assists and four steals as Virginia Union downed host Virginia State 61-47 in the women’s game of the Freedom Classic Festival on Saturday.
The Panthers (13-2, 5-1 CIAA) started the scoring with a 3-pointer from McNeill. The Trojans (8-11, 4-3 CIAA) scored in their next possession with a layup from Chiqueria Cook, but that was the closest they’d get all game, as Virginia Union scored the next 8 points to extend the lead.
Virginia Union held Virginia State to 8 points in the first quarter and 7 points in the second, carrying a 32-15 lead into halfitme. The Panthers led by as many as 26 points en route to the victory.
Breonn Hughey contributed 11 points for Union while Dy’Manee Royal had 10. Jasmine Carter (John Marshall) hauled in 11 rebounds.
Virginia State was led by Autumn Hopson’s 11 points.
Shareka McNeill, who led Division II in scoring at 32.1 points per game, hasn’t played since Dec. 14 because of a knee injury.
Roanoke 77, Randolph-Macon 69: Michal Ross (Glen Allen) and Kelly Williams scored 18 points apiece, but the Yellow Jackets fell short of a home victory against the Maroons.
After Randolph-Macon (6-8, 5-4 ODAC) jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead, there were multiple lead changes throughout the half. Roanoke (12-4, 7-2) finished the first quarter up 1, and it kept the same advantage by halftime.
The matchup remained tight throughout the third quarter, but the Maroons opened their lead up to double digits in the fourth.
Kristina Harrel led Roanoke with 18 points. Charlotte Woods registered 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Men
Towson 69, James Madison 61: Brian Fobbs scored 21 points and the Tigers were 20 of 21 from the free throw line to hold off the visiting Dukes in a Colonial Athletic Association battle.
Darius Banks hit 6 of 9 from lone range and paced the Dukes (8-10, 1-6 CAA), who lost their fourth straight game.
Fobbs was just 1 of 6 from long range but was 6 of 6 from the line for Towson (10-9, 4-3).
Drexel 84, William & Mary 57: Zach Walton scored 23 points, and the Dragons hammered the Tribe in Philadelphia.
Camren Wynter added 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and distributed seven assists for Drexel (12-8, 5-2 CAA).
Nathan Knight had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe (14-6, 6-1), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss.
Drexel scored 50 second-half points, a season high, while the 24 points in the first half for William & Mary were the fewest of the season.
Hampden-Sydney 79, Bridgewater 67: Jack Wyatt (Collegiate) scored 18 points and registered 15 rebounds to give the Tigers (8-7, 3-3 ODAC) the win over the host Eagles (6-9, 2-4).
Approaching the midpoint in the first half, the Tigers went on a 19-0 run to take a 14-point lead. Hampden-Sydney extended that lead to end the half up by 18 points.
Jake Hahn added 15 points for the Tigers and seven rebounds. Chaise Johnson (Steward) came off the bench with 14 points, and Ryan Clements had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Hampton 88, UNC Asheville 86: Ben Stanley had 33 points to outscore LJ Thorpe, and the Pirates edged the Bulldogs to end a seven-game road losing streak.
Greg Heckstall’s 3-pointer with 1:46 remaining gave Hampton an 85-78 lead but the Pirates were outscored 8-3 the rest of the way, making only 1 of 5 at the free throw line. A hurried 3-point attempt by Thorpe missed at the buzzer.
Jermaine Marrow had 26 points for Hampton (8-10, 3-2 Big South). Heckstall added 11 points — including five in the final two minutes — and nine rebounds.
Thorpe led the Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4) with a career-high 31 points.
VMI 88, The Citadel 79: Jake Stephens had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five VMI players in double figures as the Keydets broke their seven-game losing streak, topping the Bulldogs in Lexington.
Garrett Gilkeson added 16 points for the Keydets (6-14, 1-6 SoCon). Myles Lewis chipped in 12, Sean Conway scored 12 and Greg Parham (Monacan) had 10.
Kaiden Rice had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-11, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.
Campbell 68, Longwood 58: Cory Gensler scored 15 points as the Camels downed the visiting Lancers.
Cedric Henderson Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds for Campbell (11-7, 2-4 Big South). Ja’Cor Nelson added 11 points and eight assists and Austin McCullough had 10 points.
Shabooty Phillips had 13 points for the Lancers (6-13, 1-5), who have lost three straight.
Radford 75, Presbyterian 64: Carlik Jones had 20 points as the Highlanders won their seventh straight game, beating the Blue Hose.
Donald Hicks hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, matching his career high, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Highlanders (10-7, 5-0).
Cory Hightower scored 13 points for the Blue Hose (7-11, 4-1).
Randolph-Macon 64, Guilford 39: Ian Robertson had 15 points as the Yellow Jackets (15-1, 7-0 ODAC) cruised past the visiting Quakers (12-4, 4-4) to stay perfect in conference play.
Randolph-Macon, which entered the game as the best team in the nation in scoring defense (55.0 ppg), allowed its fewest points of the season. Guilford shot just 24.5% from the field.
Corey Bays contributed to the win with 11 points.
