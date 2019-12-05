Dara Mabrey and Aisha Sheppard each scored 17 points, and Virginia Tech moved to 7-1 with a 67-54 victory over Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.
The Hokies started off strong with a 7-point lead to end the first quarter. In the second, the Boilermakers (6-2) gained some momentum and came within a point, but could never take the lead.
Virginia Tech led by as many at 15 points in the second half.
Trinity Baptiste added 13 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
Richmond 64, Maryland Eastern Shore 52: Jaide Hinds-Clarke had 18 points and seven rebounds to give the Spiders (6-3) a victory against the Hawks (2-6).
Richmond led by 9 points at halftime and by as many as 17 points in the second half.
Claire Holt added 13 points and five rebounds in the victory. Emma Squires contributed with 10 rebounds.
Cincinnati 58, VCU 56: A pair of jumpers within the final three seconds of the game tipped the score in the favor of the visiting Bearcats.
IImar’I Thomas scored 16 points for Cincinnati (4-4).
Danielle Hammond collected her second 20-point game this season for VCU (3-5), shooting 7 of 8 from the field and collecting on all six free throw opportunities.
Rutgers 73, Virginia 63: Jocelyn Willoughby tallied 27 points over 40 minutes, but the Cavaliers dropped their second straight game at the hands of the Scarlet Knights.
The game was the first of four on the road that round out the month for the Cavaliers (4-5). Tekia Mack had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Rutgers.
ODU 69, William & Mary 58: A late rally for the Tribe wasn’t enough to make up ground from a sluggish third quarter in a loss to the Monarchs.
The Monarchs (6-1) had four players who scored in double digits. The 11-point deficit is the largest loss of the season for the Tribe (7-2).
Victoria Reynolds had a season-high 20 points for William & Mary.
Livingstone 66, Virginia State 51: Chiqueria Cook scored 18 points with 13 rebounds for the Trojans (5-4), but it wasn’t enough to get the win over the Bears (3-3).
The Trojans had 24 turnovers compared to the Bears’ 15, which resulted in 21 points off those turnovers for Livingstone.
Yazmen Hannah had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans.
State men
Howard 94, Hampton 91 (OT): Charles Williams scored 23 points and Wayne Bristol Jr. 17, including what proved to be the winning free throws, and the Bison picked up their first victory of the season, beating the Pirates in overtime.
Bristol’s two free throws extended Howard’s lead to 93-88 with 18 seconds remaining in OT. Chris Shelton responded with a 3-pointer, but after Howard’s Ian Lee made 1 of 2 at the line the Pirates missed two 3-point attempts as time ran out.
Benjamin Stanley scored a career-high 40 points on 15-of-19 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Hampton (3-6), which lost its fifth straight.
