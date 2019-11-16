GREENVILLE, N.C. — Caleb Homesley had 25 points, including six 3-pointers, as Liberty routed East Carolina (1-3) 77-57 on Saturday.
Darius McGhee added 15 points for Liberty (4-0).
George Mason 83, James Madison 70: The Patriots led the entire second half in Fairfax as they handed the Dukes their second loss of the season.
Matt Lewis had a game-high 19 points for JMU (2-2). Three GMU (4-0) starters scored in double figures.
Old Dominion 76, Northeastern 69: Xavier Green scored a career-high 24 points and the Monarchs topped the Huskies (2-2).
Jason Wade had 18 points for ODU (3-1).
Randolph-Macon 63, Messiah 50: After going into the half tied with the Falcons (2-1), the Yellow Jackets (4-1) controlled the second half en route to a victory. Ian Robertson scored a game-high 17 points for R-MC.
Methodist 74, Hampden-Sydney 69: Despite owning an 11-point lead at the half, the Tigers collapsed as the Lions outscored them 43-27 in the second half.
Jack Wyatt scored a team-high 19 points for the Tigers (0-2) and added 11 rebounds. Dante Burden and Garren Dearman scored 21 points apiece for the Lions (3-0).
Barton 88, Virginia State 78: The Bulldogs (2-3) outscored the Trojans by 10 points in the second half to secure a victory.
Francis Fitzgerald scored a team-high 18 points for the Trojans (3-2) off the bench.
State women
No. 13 Kentucky 50, Virginia 47: Jocelyn Willoughby’s game-high 18 points weren’t enough for the Cavaliers (2-2), as they fell to the visiting Wildcats (4-0).
Willoughby was the only Cavalier in double-figures. Sabrina Haines scored 17 points to lead Kentucky.
Richmond 57, Florida Atlantic 55: The Spiders outscored the Owls (2-2) by 17 points in the first half, helping secure a close victory at home.
Jaide Hinds-Clarke recorded 14 points to lead the Spiders (3-1).
Randolph-Macon 80, Arcadia 74: Kelly Williams recorded a game-high 29 points and 18 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ victory over the Knights.
R-MC (2-1) outscored the Knights (1-3) 23-10 in the first quarter.
