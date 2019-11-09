BRIDGEWATER — Senior quarterback Burke Estes provided a second-half jolt off the bench with two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for Randolph-Macon to recover from a 21-point deficit in a 28-21 loss to Bridgewater on Saturday. The Eagles’ victory secured the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title.
Bridgewater (9-0, 7-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half.
Estes was inserted into the game to begin the second half for the Yellow Jackets. On the Jackets’ second possession of the third quarter, Estes led a 74-yard drive that ended in a TD run by Tre Frederick.
In the fourth, Estes connected with tight end Sam Tanner (Lee-Davis) on a touchdown pass to pull within a score of Bridgewater. But the Eagles quickly nullified the TD with a 74-yard touchdown run by Demetreus Jalepes.
Estes took advantage of an pick late in the fourth to run in a touchdown and close the gap to one score once again. But Bridgewater recovered an onside kick to close the game.
Along with his two touchdowns, Estes was 12-of-16 passing for 132 yards and an interception.
Tribe set school rushing record in rout
WILLIAMSBURG — Hollis Mathis passed for a touchdown and rushed for two more as William & Mary set a school rushing record while clobbering Rhode Island (2-8, 0-6 CAA) 55-19.
William & Mary (4-6, 2-4 CAA) scored seven rushing touchdowns by six different players in a school-record 462 yards on the ground. The previous record (453 yards) had stood since 1970.
Mathis, a freshman, was 5-of-10 passing for 118 yards. Freshman Bronson Yoder led with 14 carries for 144 yards and a TD.
Yoder also picked up 46 kickoff return yards, giving him 847 on the season, breaking the school’s single-season record of 817.
Furman 60, VMI 21: Devin Wynn rushed for 102 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Paladins routed the Keydets in Greenville, N.C.
FCS No. 10 Furman (7-3, 6-1 SoCon) led 32-21 at halftime before blanking the Keydets (4-6, 3-4) in the second half.
UTSA 24, Old Dominion 23: Lowell Narcisse threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie, and Hunter Duplessis knocked in the winning extra point as the Roadrunners (4-5, 3-2 C-USA) rallied past the Monarchs in Norfolk.
Old Dominion (1-9, 0-6 Conference USA) hasn’t won a game since defeating Norfolk State 24-21 on Aug. 31.
Ferrum 31, Hampden-Sydney 14: Zack Clifford passed for 169 yards and two scores as the visiting Panthers (4-5, 3-4) defeated the Tigers.
Clay Vick’s 3-yard run for Hampden-Sydney (1-8, 0-7) tied the game early in the fourth quarter at 14. But a 26-yard field from Brad Green would give Ferrum the lead for good as they scored 17 unanswered points for the victory.
Other scores
Norfolk State 38, N.C. Central 21
Hampton, Charleston Southern
Emory & Henry 70, Guilford 27
Washington and Lee 28, Southern Virginia 7
Rowan 27, Christopher Newport 23
Southern 58, Virginia-Lynchburg 7
UVA-Wise 21, Catawba 14
Bluefield 1, Cincinnati Christian 0 (forfeit)
