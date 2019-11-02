ELON, N.C. — Owen Wright ran into the end zone in the fifth overtime to give William & Mary a 31-29 victory over Elon in a wild finish on Saturday.
In the final OT, quarterback Hollis Mathis ran the ball then pitched it to Wright, who ran untouched to complete the 2-point play. Elon’s Davis Cheek threw an incomplete pass to Cole Taylor in the end zone to end the game.
The teams were scoreless in the first, second and fourth overtimes. Each scored a touchdown and missed the 2-point conversion in the third extra period.
Wright ran for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Mathis threw for 176 yards and a score. Donavyn Lester added a pair of touchdown runs for the Tribe (3-6, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who committed a turnover and missed two field goals in the extra periods.
Liberty 63, Massachusetts 21: Stephen Calvert passed for 474 yards and four touchdowns and Frankie Hickson added three scoring runs as the Flames overpowered the Minutemen in a game between independent programs.
After Cam Roberson ran in for a 16-yard UMass (1-8) touchdown in the first quarter, it took Liberty (6-3) just three plays to regain the lead for good. Calvert connected with Joshua Mack for a 62-yard gain on second down and freshman quarterback Brandon Robinson stepped in and tossed his first career TD pass, a 5-yarder to Troy Henderson. Calvert stretched the Flames’ lead to 14 with a 31-yard scoring strike to Demario Douglas with 1:36 left in the second quarter. After Liberty forced a three-and-out, Calvert needed just two plays to make it 28-7 — hitting Antonio Gandy-Golden for a 60-yard TD with 2 seconds left.
Florida International 24, Old Dominion 17: James Morgan threw for 252 yards and Napoleon Maxwell rushed for 83 yards and a score as the Panthers battled to a win over the Monarchs.
FIU (5-4, 3-3 Conference USA) led 16-7 going into the fourth quarter. Morgan ran in from the 1 and, after a subsequent 2-point conversion, the Panthers went up 24-10 with 6:17 remaining in the game. But Old Dominion marched 65 yards in 10 plays to close within a touchdown after Lala Davis scored from the 10 with 2:54 left.
The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds and FIU took over on ODU’s 46. The Monarch defense stiffened, forcing a punt that gave the Monarchs the ball on their own 9. Two plays later, Olin Cushion III picked off a Hayden Wolff pass to secure the win.
Western Carolina 43, VMI 35: Tyrie Adams threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns, Donnavan Spencer rushed for 137 yards and two scores, and the Catamounts held off the Keydets.
Spencer’s 42-yard touchdown run gave Western Carolina (2-7, 1-5 Southern Conference) a 37-22 lead with 8:06 remaining in the game. VMI (4-5, 3-3) rallied, first scoring on a 10-yard pass from Reece Udinski to Jakob Herres, then a 62-yard hookup from Udinski to Leroy Thomas.
But with the lead cut to 37-35, Western Carolina ran out the final 3:10 on the clock. And, with a fourth-and-1 at the VMI 42 and needing one play to seal the game, Adams threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Daquan Patten on the final play.
Virginia Union 26, Elizabeth City State 19: Trailing 13-6 at half, the Panthers rebounded in the second half to beat the Vikings.
Tabyus Taylor (Hopewell) ran for 98 yards and added a score for the Panthers (7-2, 5-1 CIAA). Khalid Morris went 15 of 28 for 173 yards, a touchdown and one interception. He added 21 yards and a score on the ground.
The Panthers were able to come out victorious despite losing the turnover battle three to one, including an Elizabeth City State (2-7, 2-5) pick-6 that put Virginia Union down 13-6 heading into the half.
Virginia State 28, Chowan 21:The Trojans dominated on the ground in their triumphant victory over the Hawks.
Deme Strickland led the way for Virginia State (7-2, 5-1) with 112 yards rushing and a score against Chowan (2-7, 1-5). Cordelral Cook was 12 of 16 for 113 yards through the air, and had 78 yards rushing.
Toure Wallace scored and had 45 yards rushing. Darius Hagans had two scores and 22 yards on the ground. Virginia State will face off against Virginia Union at home on Saturday.
Randolph-Macon 36, Washington and Lee 35: Chris Vidal hit a field goal with two seconds remaining to help the Yellow Jackets edge the Generals.
Presley Egbers dominated for Randolph-Macon (7-1, 6-0 ODAC), going 23 of 35 for 218 yards and two scores. He added 115 yards and a score on the ground. Tre Frederick rushed for 154 yards in the win over visiting Washington and Lee (4-4, 3-3).
The Yellow Jackets are undefeated in ODAC play and are tied with Bridgewater for first place; the two will face off Saturday.
Other scores
Norfolk State 48, Morgan State 0
Hampton 40, Presbyterian 17
Bridgewater 35, Emory & Henry 3
Shenandoah 49, Ferrum 31
Salisbury 51, Christopher Newport 0
Southern Virginia 30, Guilford 17
Quincy (Ill.) 49, Apprentice 3
Limestone 27, UVA-Wise 6
St. Andrews 70, Bluefield 54
