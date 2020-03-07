Buzz Anthony led all scorers with 25 points and dished out 13 assists, R-MC grabbed 11 offensive rebounds which led to 18 second-chance points, and the host Yellow Jackets stung the Lions 85-71 in the second round of the Division III NCAA tournament.
TCNJ (20-9) shot 56 percent from 3-point range. But Macon (28-2) dominated the paint, outscoring the Lions 38-16 down low. The Yellow Jackets forced 16 TCNJ turnovers, leading to 18 points.
Miles Mallory scored 19 for R-MC and grabbed seven rebounds. Ian Robertson contributed 17 off the bench.
Christopher Newport 91, Nichols 82: The Captains shot 50 percent (12 of 24) from 3-point range and Ian Anderson scored 21 points to lead CNU (22-6) past the Colonels (21-9) in the second round of the DIII NCAA tournament in Hoboken, N.J.
Elon 63, James Madison 61: After jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first round of the CAA tournament in Washington, the Dukes led the entire game down to its final basket. But Marcus Sheffield gave the Phoenix (12-20) its first lead and the win on a jumper with 3 seconds left in the game. Matt Lewis led JMU (9-21) with 17 points.
George Mason 65, Fordham 61: Javon Greene had 19 points off the bench to carry the Patriots to a road win over the Rams in the Atlantic 10 regular season finale.
Jordan Miller had 17 points for George Mason (16-15, 5-13). AJ Wilson added 10 rebounds. Josh Oduro had eight rebounds and four blocks. Erten Gazi scored a career-high 22 points for Fordham (8-22, 2-16).
East Tennessee State 70, VMI 57: Daivien Williamson scored 15 points and the top-seeded Buccaneers rolled to a win over the ninth-seeded Keydets in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Isaiah Tisdale and Tray Boyd III each scored 12 points for East Tennessee State (28-4). Sean Conway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets (9-24). Greg Parham added 10 points.
State women
VCU 60, Fordham 55: Taya Robinson had 22 points and five rebounds to lead VCU over Fordham (21-11, 11-5 A-10) and earn a spot in the Atlantic 10 championship Sunday against top-seeded Dayton.
Danielle Hammond had 16 points for VCU (20-11, 13-3). Tera Reed added 12.
James Madison 67, William & Mary 53: Jackie Benitez scored 16, Kiki Jefferson added 15 and the Dukes took care of the Tribe in Williamsburg. JMU (25-4, 16-2 CAA) won the game with 34 points in the paint compared to W&M’s 16. Eva Hodgson led the Tribe (21-8, 12-6) with 20 points.
Liberty 91, Kennesaw State 86: Emily Lytle scored 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Flames in their win over the Owls (13-16, 6-10 ASUN) in the Atlantic Sun quarterfinals.
Asia Todd scored 20 for the Flames (19-11, 11-5). Keyen Green added 16 points. The Flames will face North Alabama on Wednesday in the conference semifinals.
Christopher Newport 74, Endicott 71: The Captains (25-4) advanced to their fifth consecutive DIII Sweet 16 with a back-and-forth win over the Seagulls (19-11). The sides were separated by no more than 2 points at the end of each period.
No. 8 Oglethorpe 71, Randolph-Macon 63: Despite 29 points and 15 rebounds from Kelly Williams, the Yellow Jackets (19-10) fell out of the DIII tournament in the second round against the Stormy Petrels (29-1).
