BOSTON — Nathan Knight’s basket with 1.1 seconds remaining gave William & Mary a 66-64 win over Northeastern on Saturday.
The Tribe (11-5, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) led by 14 points with 8:17 to go before the Huskies (9-7, 3-1) rallied, tying the game on Shaquille Walters’ three-point play with 13 seconds remaining.
Knight’s winner came on a left-handed bank shot over a defender in the paint. A desperation shot by Tyson Walker from beyond halfcourt hit the back of the rim.
Knight finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, his 12th double-double in 15 games to lead the nation.
Radford 73, High Point 62: Carlik Jones scored 26 points and made five assists and the Highlanders beat the Panthers in the Big South Conference opener for both teams.
Jones converted all 10 of his free throw attempts.
Travis Fields Jr. scored 16 points with four assists and two steals for Radford (6-7).
Norfolk State 85, Bethune-Cookman 77: Joe Bryant Jr. had 21 points as the Spartans topped the Wildcats in what was both schools’ Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.
Steven Whitley had 18 points and seven assists for Norfolk State (5-11), which led 43-29 at halftime and led by as many as 25 points in the second half.
South Carolina Upstate 73, Longwood 56: Nevin Zink scored a career-high 21 points as the Spartans defeated the host Lancers.
Zink was 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 11-of-12 shooting from the free throw line for SC-Upstate (6-9, 1-1 Big South).
Juan Munoz had 14 points and five steals for the Lancers (5-10, 0-2).
Charleston 85, James Madison 69: Grant Riller poured in a season-high 31 points and the Cougars remained unbeaten in CAA play with a win over the visiting Dukes.
Riller sank 11 of 19 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Cougars (10-6, 4-0).
Dwight Wilson scored a season-high 23 points for JMU (8-7, 1-3) and grabbed 14 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double.
Samford 78, VMI 75: Josh Sharkey had 25 points and 10 assists as the Bulldogs edged the Keydets.
Donte Tatum had 16 points and six rebounds for Samford (8-8, 2-0 SoCon). Travis Evee had 24 points for VMI (5-11, 0-3).
Randolph-Macon 93, Emory & Henry 60: Josh Talbert scored 16 points on 63% shooting to give the Yellow Jackets the blowout win over the Wasps.
Miles Mallory (14), Corey Bays (12), Terry Woods (13) and Buzz Anthony (10) each scored in the double digits for Randolph-Macon (12-0, 4-0 ODAC).
Morgan and Jamie Clarke each scored 12 points for Emory & Henry (3-9, 0-3).
Hampden-Sydney 54, Guilford 52: With the game tied at 50 with 1:29 left in regulation, a Jake Hahn layup and two free throws from Chase Turner pushed the Tigers to a victory against the Quakers.
In what was a back and forth game, with nine ties and nine lead changes, Hahn led in scoring for Hampden-Sydney (7-5, 2-1 ODAC) with 14 points.
Fayetteville State 83, Virginia State 76: Lual Daniel Rahama and Antwan Miles each scored 17 points for the Trojans (9-5), but it wasn’t enough to get past the Golden Bulls (13-2).
Virginia State (9-5) led 57-52 with 9:54 left in the game, but Fayetteville State (13-2) went on an 11-0 to take the 6-point lead.
Armond Griebe had 15 points and 15 boards for Trojans.
Virginia Union 99, Shaw 97: Trailing by 14 points with 3:35 left in the game, the Panthers went on a 20-6 run to get the 2-point victory against the Bears.
Virginia Union (8-4, 3-0 CIAA) had a 17-point lead over Shaw with 5:42 left in the first half, but the Bears (4-8, 1-5 CIAA) then went on a 25-9 to cut their deficit to 1 point to end the half.
Shaw then took the upperhand in the second half, before the Panthers clawed back to win it.
Jordan Peebles scored 24 points for the Panthers and added eight rebounds.
Terrell Leach also contributed with 20 points. Darian Peterson has 13 points, while Keshan Tabb had 11.
