Taya Robinson (Huguenot) scored 20 points for VCU to help it cruise to a win at Rhode Island to open Atlantic 10 play.
VCU (6-8, 1-0 A-10) trailed just once Saturday, early in the first quarter. Rhode Island (7-6, 0-1) had a 4-2 lead, but VCU went on an 8-0 run to take a 10-4 lead.
VCU later extended that lead to 48-25 by the end of the half. The third and fourth quarters were then all VCU.
Tara Reed scored 14 points in VCU’s victory. Danielle Hammond contributed 12 points, and Kseniya Malashka had 10.
Saint Joseph’s 67, Richmond 56: Jaide Hinds-Clarke scored 18 points for the Spiders, but it wasn’t enough against the host Hawks.
Richmond (7-8, 0-1 A-10) struggled in the first and third quarters, allowing Saint Joseph’s (7-6, 0-1) to pull away in what was both team’s A-10 opener.
The Hawks shot 58.3% in the first quarter, to Richmond’s 33.3%, and 63.6% in the third quarter, to Richmond’s 28.6%.
Kate Klimkiewicz added 12 points for the Spiders.
Randolph-Macon 61, Hollins 51: Kelly Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, to lead them to a victory at Hollins.
Randolph-Macon (4-6, 3-2 ODAC) jumped out to a quick start, gaining an 11-3 advantage with 5:51 to go in the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets extended that to a 10-point advantage at halftime.
Hollins (7-4, 2-3) cut its deficit to 5 points early in the fourth quarter, but Randolph-Macon held on.
Becca Arrington had 12 points in the victory, while Michal Ross scored 10.
Virginia Union 88, Shaw 49: The Panthers picked up their eight consecutive win, as Peyton Evans posted 20 points and eight steals against the visiting Bears.
The game was tied at 4 with 7:41 to go in the first quarter, but Virginia Union (9-1, 3-0 CIAA) went on a 24-6 run to take the 18-point lead over Shaw (4-8, 1-4) into the second quarter.
The Panthers just kept adding to their lead as time progressed. They also scored 33 points off turnovers, and 26 fast-break points.
Jasmine Carter contributed 17 points and eight rebounds. Breonn Hughey added 13 points.
Fayetteville State 61, Virginia State 54: Yazmen Hannah scored 19 points and registered seven rebounds for the Trojans, but it wasn’t enough for a win over the Golden Bulls.
Host Virginia State (8-7) got off to a slow start, down by 8 with 6:29 left in the first quarter. The Trojans were able to cut that deficit to three with a Vaciseva Draunidalo 3-pointer and a Yazmen Hannah layup. But the Golden Bulls (6-7) extended it back to 7 by the end of the quarter, and didn’t let up. They led by a high of 21, in the third quarter.
But Virginia State went on a 15-7 fourth-quarter run to cut its deficit to single digits.
Natalia Leaks and Jalynn Spaulding combined for 12 points, while Leaks had seven rebounds for the Trojans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.