Quietly, Liberty and George Mason have established themselves as the state’s biggest winners so far this basketball season.

Neither the Flames (14-0) nor the Patriots (11-1) have played demanding schedules, but they’ll turn the corner into conference competition with confidence.

Here’s a look at all of Virginia’s 14 Division I teams, how they’ve done, and what’s next.

Team (league)                   Record          Next

Liberty (A-Sun)                    14-0              at LSU, Sunday

George Mason (A-10)          11-1              at TCU, Monday

Richmond (A-10)                  10-2              at Alabama, Sunday

Virginia (ACC)                        9-2               vs. Navy, Sunday

VCU (A-10)                            9-3               vs. Loyola, Sunday

Virginia Tech (ACC)               9-3                vs. Md. Eastern Shore, Sunday

William & Mary (CAA)            8-5                at Elon, Monday

James Madison (CAA)           7-4                vs. Hofstra, Saturday

Longwood (Big South)          5-7               at George Washington, Saturday

VMI (SoCon)                         5-8                at USC Upstate, Sunday

Radford (Big South)              4-7                vs. Central Penn, Sunday

Hampton (Big South)            4-8                vs. Saint Peter’s, Saturday

ODU (C-USA)                        4-9                 vs. Middle Tennessee, Thursday

Norfolk State (MEAC)           4-10               at Stony Brook, Sunday

