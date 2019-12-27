Quietly, Liberty and George Mason have established themselves as the state’s biggest winners so far this basketball season.
Neither the Flames (14-0) nor the Patriots (11-1) have played demanding schedules, but they’ll turn the corner into conference competition with confidence.
Here’s a look at all of Virginia’s 14 Division I teams, how they’ve done, and what’s next.
Team (league) Record Next
Liberty (A-Sun) 14-0 at LSU, Sunday
George Mason (A-10) 11-1 at TCU, Monday
Richmond (A-10) 10-2 at Alabama, Sunday
Virginia (ACC) 9-2 vs. Navy, Sunday
VCU (A-10) 9-3 vs. Loyola, Sunday
Virginia Tech (ACC) 9-3 vs. Md. Eastern Shore, Sunday
William & Mary (CAA) 8-5 at Elon, Monday
James Madison (CAA) 7-4 vs. Hofstra, Saturday
Longwood (Big South) 5-7 at George Washington, Saturday
VMI (SoCon) 5-8 at USC Upstate, Sunday
Radford (Big South) 4-7 vs. Central Penn, Sunday
Hampton (Big South) 4-8 vs. Saint Peter’s, Saturday
ODU (C-USA) 4-9 vs. Middle Tennessee, Thursday
Norfolk State (MEAC) 4-10 at Stony Brook, Sunday
