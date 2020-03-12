GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament has been canceled over growing concerns for the coronavirus. The Atlantic 10 tournament was also called just before VCU tipped off against UMass in its quarterfinal game in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday.
And with most conferences still waiting to decide what to do about the upcoming spring seasons, the Colonial Athletic Association, based in Richmond, suspended all of its spring sports contests "until further notice.
VCU announced it will play its spring games without fans or family "until further notice," with only "essential personnel permitted to attend." The University of Richmond will also limit attendance of home athletic events to essential personnel and parents/guardians of athletes.
“As we’ve seen over the past two days, this situation evolves rapidly, almost by the hour," said VCU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin. "As always, all decisions will be made in the best interests of our student-athletes."
The ACC announced the decision just minutes before top-seeded Florida State took on Clemson. The game was scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m.
“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament," the ACC said in a release sent at 12:15 p.m. "We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”
Florida State, the conference's regular-season champion, will be the de facto ACC tournament champion. Dayton is crowned the A-10 tournament champion.
“Given the rapid spread of the [COVID-19] virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents’ Council," the A-10 said in a statement. "These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance.”
Leagues around the country announced they were canceling their conference tournaments just before most of them began.
The status of the NCAA tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week, is not immediately known. NCAA president Mark Emmert said Wednesday the tournament would be played without fans.
However, in an ever-changing situation in a world now dealing with COVID-19, nothing is certain. And FSU coach Leonard Hamilton didn't want to speculate just minutes after his team was pulled off the floor when the conference announced its cancellation.
"It would be out of order for me to start voicing my opinion and trying to look into making comments about decisions that would be made with a lot more information than what I have right now," Hamilton said. "That would be disrespectful to the people who are making those decisions. We're going to be prepared for whatever decisions that are made and in support of the process. That's the best thing for us to do.
"I mean, I'm sure there are options all over the board. You could play it without having fans, you could delay it until maybe we get a handle on the epidemic and play it at a later time. I have absolutely no idea about how to go about this, but I'm just going to trust that we have tremendous leadership in the ACC with John Swofford, and I truly believe whatever decisions that are made, along with the other commissioners and athletic directors and presidents of the other schools around the country, that they will make the right decision."
The vibe in Brooklyn wasn't much different.
“It’s surreal. It really is," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said after his team was notified the A-10 tournament was canceled. "But the reality is as you continue to get older you realize you want to win every game but most important is keeping your players healthy and safe. Our conference did a great job of making that decision.”
The A-10 said it is not aware of any players having been tested or showing symptoms.
Two hours before games were slated to start in Greensboro, ACC commissioner John Swofford said the games would go on as scheduled, but without fans. He did recognize, however, that the situation was fluid and could change at any moment.
It did just minutes before tipoff, as the conference tournament dominoes fell across the country.
"We try to make the best decisions we can make based on the best information we can get at the time we make those decisions," Swofford said earlier Thursday morning before the cancellation. "And I think we have done that. But with a situation that is as fluid as this one seems to be – on a daily and sometimes hourly basis – that gets to be more challenging.
"We thought going in, once the decision was made to play, we would have the opportunity to complete the tournament. We’ve had to make adjustment. Hopefully we won’t have to make any more adjustments in the next few days, but if we have to, we will.
"That’s the type of situation we’re in."
Swofford said Thursday morning the ACC will be making decisions on its spring sports and other ACC championships "quickly."
"We haven't talked about cancelling the [spring] season," Swofford said, noting, again, that thing can change. "That's one foggy crystal ball."
A-10 officials met Thursday morning before making the decision.
"After conversation with the commissioner we really felt this was the right decision," said Rhode Island athletic director and chair of Atlantic 10 AD, Thorr Bjorn. "You hate to pull players off the court, but we were trying to see if we could get these games off. But I think the right call was made.”
Fans who have purchased tickets to the ACC tournament and are seeking refunds should contact their original point of sale for information, according to the conference.
The A-10 said it will refund anyone who bought tickets through the conference, however, purchasers who bought tickets through other sources should contact those providers.
