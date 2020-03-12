GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament has been canceled over growing concerns for the coronavirus. The Atlantic 10 tournament was also called just before VCU tipped off against UMass in its quarterfinal game in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday.
The ACC announced the decision just minutes before top-seeded Florida State took on Clemson. The game was scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m.
“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament," the ACC said in a release sent at 12:15 p.m. "We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”
Florida State, the conference's regular-season champion, will be the de facto ACC tournament champion. Dayton is crowned the A-10 tournament champion.
“Given the rapid spread of the [COVID-19] virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents’ Council," the A-10 said in a statement. "These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance.”
Leagues around the country announced they were canceling their conference tournaments just before most of them began.
The status of the NCAA tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week, is not immediately known.
“It’s surreal. It really is," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said after his team was notified the A-10 tournament was canceled. "But the reality is as you continue to get older you realize you want to win every game but most important is keeping your players healthy and safe. Our conference did a great job of making that decision.”
The A-10 said it is not aware of any players having been tested or showing symptoms.
The Colonial Athletic Association, based in Richmond, suspended all of its spring sports contests "until further notice," the league announced just after noon Thursday.
"The decision was made after discussions with the conference’s administrative personnel," the conference said in a statement. "Our top priority remains the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans."
Two hours before games were slated to start in Greensboro, ACC commissioner John Swofford said the games would go on as scheduled, but without fans. He did recognize, however, that the situation was fluid and could change at any moment.
It did just minutes before tipoff, as the conference tournament dominoes fell across the country.
"We try to make the best decisions we can make based on the best information we can get at the time we make those decisions," Swofford said earlier Thursday morning before the cancellation. "And I think we have done that. But with a situation that is as fluid as this one seems to be – on a daily and sometimes hourly basis – that gets to be more challenging.
"We thought going in, once the decision was made to play, we would have the opportunity to complete the tournament. We’ve had to make adjustment. Hopefully we won’t have to make any more adjustments in the next few days, but if we have to, we will.
"That’s the type of situation we’re in."
Swofford said Thursday morning the ACC will be making decisions on its spring sports and other ACC championships "quickly."
"We haven't talked about cancelling the [spring] season," Swofford said, noting, again, that thing can change. "That's one foggy crystal ball."
A-10 officials met Thursday morning before making the decision.
"After conversation with the commissioner we really felt this was the right decision," said Rhode Island athletic director and chair of Atlantic 10 AD, Thorr Bjorn. "You hate to pull players off the court, but we were trying to see if we could get these games off. But I think the right call was made.”
Fans who have purchased tickets to the ACC tournament and are seeking refunds should contact their original point of sale for information, according to the conference.
The A-10 said it will refund anyone who bought tickets through the conference, however, purchasers who bought tickets through other sources should contact those providers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.