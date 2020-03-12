GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If the NCAA tournament is going to be played, it could be without defending champion Virginia.
Or any other Atlantic Coast Conference team for that matter.
The conference announced Thursday afternoon, just hours after it canceled its league tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, that it is suspending all athletic-related activities, including games, practices, recruiting and participation in any NCAA championships until further notice, as concerns of the coronavirus spread across the country.
“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority," ACC commissioner Jay Swofford said in a release. "This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the NCAA hadn't made a decision if they will play perhaps the biggest, and most lucrative, college event in the nation.
Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert said the tournament would be played without fans, blindsiding most of the conferences. Hours after that NCAA announcement, conference tournaments followed suit, saying fans would not be allowed to attend games. Thursday, the ACC and Atlantic 10, along with almost all Division I leagues canceled their conference tournaments on an unprecedented day, in an unprecedented week, in an unprecedented time.
“It’s surreal. It really is," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said minutes after his team was pulled from the floor of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as the A-10 called off its tournament. The Rams were about to face UMass in the first quarterfinal of Thursday's four-game slate.
The Colonial Athletic Association, based in Richmond, also suspended all of its spring sports contests "until further notice." VCU announced it will play its spring games without fans or family "until further notice," with only "essential personnel permitted to attend." The University of Richmond will also limit attendance of home athletic events to essential personnel and parents/guardians of athletes.
“As we’ve seen over the past two days, this situation evolves rapidly, almost by the hour," said VCU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin. "As always, all decisions will be made in the best interests of our student-athletes."
The ACC announced the decision to cancel its tournament just minutes before top-seeded Florida State took on Clemson. The game was scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m.
“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament," the ACC said in a release sent at 12:15 p.m. "We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”
Florida State, the conference's regular-season champion, will be the de facto ACC tournament champion. Dayton is crowned the A-10 tournament champion.
“Given the rapid spread of the [COVID-19] virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents’ Council," the A-10 said in a statement. "These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance.”
Leagues around the country announced they were canceling their conference tournaments just before most of them began.
Speaking Thursday a few hours after the A-10 tournament was canceled, Richmond coach Chris Mooney, whose team was the No. 2 seed in the A-10 tournament and is a legitimate NCAA tournament bubble team, said: “On one hand, it’s clearly the right call and you want to be super-cautious. On the other hand, it’s pretty heartbreaking to not have the opportunity to play.”
Mooney said his players appreciate the global implications of the coronavirus and the need for response, but were “devastated” by the inability to compete for an A-10 championship and, potentially, an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament in the absence of a league title.
“It just happened so fast,” said Mooney.
As has everything related to COVID-19.
Just two hours before games were slated to start in Greensboro, Swofford said the games would go on as scheduled, but without fans. He did recognize, however, that the situation was fluid and could change at any moment.
It did just minutes before tipoff, as the conference tournament dominoes fell across the country.
"We try to make the best decisions we can make based on the best information we can get at the time we make those decisions," Swofford said earlier Thursday morning before the cancellation. "And I think we have done that. But with a situation that is as fluid as this one seems to be – on a daily and sometimes hourly basis – that gets to be more challenging.
"We thought going in, once the decision was made to play, we would have the opportunity to complete the tournament. We’ve had to make adjustment. Hopefully we won’t have to make any more adjustments in the next few days, but if we have to, we will.
"That’s the type of situation we’re in."
A-10 officials met Thursday morning before making the decision.
"After conversation with the commissioner we really felt this was the right decision," said Rhode Island athletic director and chair of Atlantic 10 AD, Thorr Bjorn. "You hate to pull players off the court, but we were trying to see if we could get these games off. But I think the right call was made.”
The A-10 said it is not aware of any players having been tested or showing symptoms.
Fans who have purchased tickets to the ACC tournament and are seeking refunds should contact their original point of sale for information, according to the conference.
The A-10 said it will refund anyone who bought tickets through the conference, however, purchasers who bought tickets through other sources should contact those providers.
