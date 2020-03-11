NCAA hoops game in Baltimore held in empty gym for COVID-19

Yeshiva University players (foreground) warm up in a largely empty gym at Johns Hopkins University before playing against Worcester Polytechnic in a first-round game last week. They will face Randolph-Macon on Friday in an empty gym.

 the associated press

The ACC said that beginning Thursday, its men's basketball tournament in Greensboro, N.C., will be played without fans in attendance.

"All games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present," the league said in a statement Wednesday night.

