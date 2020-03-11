The ACC said that beginning Thursday, its men's basketball tournament in Greensboro, N.C., will be played without fans in attendance.
"All games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present," the league said in a statement Wednesday night.
