GREENSBORO, N.C. — NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday that the annual NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be played as planned, but that fans will not be allowed into the games at the various sites around the nation. The ACC and Atlantic 10 said their conference tournaments being held this week also would go on without fans.
The NBA said it has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.
The decision for the NCAA Tournament will cost the schools millions in ticket sales but preserves the billions paid in television rights money.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” said Emmert. He said a limited number of family members would be allowed to attend, but a specific criteria has not yet been set.
“Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed,” Emmert said.
University of Richmond athletic director John Hardt commended NCAA’s the decision. The Spiders are considered a potential NCAA Tournament team.
“The NCAA’s announcement ... places the appropriate priority on the public’s well-being and safety while preserving the opportunity for teams to compete in the tournament,” he said.
The ACC, which has its tournament in Greensboro, N.C., allowed Wednesday’s games to proceed with fans but said that would change Thursday. “All games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present,” the league said in a statement Wednesday night.
For the A-10, entry to Barclays Center in New York will be restricted to teams, network television, working media, essential personnel, and team affiliated families/guests starting Thursday.
Virginia Commonwealth University plays the University of Massachusetts at noon Thursday. Richmond plays its first game Friday at 6 p.m.
Among the NCAA basketball events affected is the Division III men’s Sweet 16 game involving Randolph-Macon College and Yeshiva University, which will be played as scheduled Friday at 2 p.m. at R-MC’s Crenshaw Gym. Essential staff, credentialed media and immediate family members determined by participating schools’ administrators will be the only people allowed into Crenshaw Gym.
The game will be livestreamed by R-MC. Yeshiva eliminated Penn State Harrisburg 102-83 last Saturday in the second round of the tournament in a gym without fans at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Across the country, leagues are grappling with how to address the spread of the coronavirus, which causes an illness called COVID-19. The Ivy League announced Tuesday that it had canceled all of its spring sports.
Emmert told The Associated Press a full cancellation of the NCAA Tournament was considered, but he cited the event's ability to “bring people from all over the country together.”
March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast. The men’s tournament generated more than $900 million in revenue last year for the NCAA and its members, though the majority of that was from a media rights deal with CBS and Turner Sports that pays about $800 million per year.
Emmert said the NCAA wants to move the men’s Final Four from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena in the area. The NCAA also will consider using smaller venues for regional sites currently set to be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
For the first time, the location where one is seeded, will mean less, than who they are seeded against. For more info on who will win and why …. contact RJuvenile …. He knows everything, and is does not have a prejudiced bone in his body, just all of them. Period.
Hey, now we can hear the rat dropping the f bomb at the refs every two minutes!!!
I say shut the NCAA tourney down! Oh wait, the TV money is their golden goose. Never mind. Greed is greed.
Can you say OVERREACTION?
Can YOU say ostrich?
Can you say Socialist hypocrite? Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.