GREENSBORO, N.C. – The University of Virginia will get the chance to defend its NCAA men's basketball championship, but its fans won’t be on hand to watch.
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that the annual NCAA Tournament will be played as planned, but that fans will not be allowed into the games at the various sites around the nation because of the coronavirus threat.
Hours later, the ACC and Atlantic 10 said their conference tournaments being held this week also would go on without fans.
The decision for the NCAA Tournament will cost the schools millions in ticket sales but preserves the billions paid in television rights money.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," said Emmert. He said a limited number of family members would be allowed to attend, but a specific criteria has not yet been set.
University of Richmond athletic director John Hardt commended NCAA's the decision. The Spiders are considered a potential tournament team.
"The NCAA's announcement ... places the appropriate priority on the public's well-being and safety while preserving the opportunity for teams to compete in the tournament," he said.
The ACC, which has its tournament in Greensboro, N.C., allowed Wednesday's games to proceed with fans but said that would change Thursday. "All games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present," the league said in a statement Wednesday night.
Virginia Commonwealth University plays the University of Massachusetts at noon Thursday. Richmond plays its first game Friday at 6 p.m.
Among the NCAA basketball events affected is the Division III men’s Sweet 16 game involving Randolph-Macon College and Yeshiva University, which will be played as scheduled Friday at 2 p.m. at R-MC’s Crenshaw Gym. Essential staff, credentialed media and immediate family members determined by participating schools’ administrators will be the only people allowed into Crenshaw Gym.
The game will be livestreamed by R-MC. Yeshiva eliminated Penn State Harrisburg 102-83 last Saturday in the second round of the tournament in a gym without fans at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Across the country, leagues are grappling with how to address the spread of the coronavirus, which causes an illness called COVID-19. The Ivy League announced Tuesday that it had canceled all of its spring sports.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed banned all gatherings of 1,000 or more people for at least two weeks. Shortly after, the NBA's Golden State Warriors said they would go ahead with their next game, but with no fans in the building.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people in Seattle, which has experienced the most COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.
The Seattle Mariners and Major League Baseball have not announced where they will play the team's first two series: against the Texas Rangers from March 26 to 29 and the Minnesota Twins from March 30 through April 1.
Bucking the trend toward caution: The group that owns the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals said their games will go on despite a D.C. Department of Health recommendation that "non-essential mass gatherings" be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that he will sign a prohibition on “mass gatherings” that would have prevented fans from attending NCAA tournament games in Dayton and Cleveland. Now, those won’t be the only fans missing out.
Emmert told The Associated Press a full cancellation was considered, but he cited the tournament's ability to "bring people from all over the country together."
March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast. The men's tournament generated more than $900 million in revenue last year for the NCAA and its members, though the majority of that was from a media rights deal with CBS and Turner Sports that pays about $800 million per year.
Emmert said the NCAA wants to move the men's Final Four from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena in the area. The NCAA also will consider using smaller venues for regional sites currently set to be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
