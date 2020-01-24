LSU, Orgeron agree to 6-year extension
BATON ROUGE, La — LSU coach Ed Orgeron has agreed to a new contract extension worth more than $7 million annually and which runs through the 2026 season, the university announced on Friday.
The new six-year agreement comes on the heels of the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season that concluded earlier this month with a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national title game in New Orleans.
Contract language, which remains subject to approval by the board of supervisors, calls for a base salary of $6 million plus various performance-related bonuses. The 58-year-old Orgeron was the consensus 2019 national coach of the year.
He has led LSU to a 40-9 mark since initially taking over on an interim basis in 2016. Of his 40 wins at LSU, 12 have come against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time of the matchup, including seven in 2019, which stands at the most in college football history for a single season.
Orgeron grew up in Larose, Louisiana, about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans, and passionately followed LSU football as a child.
USC hires veteran assistant Orlando
LOS ANGELES — Todd Orlando has been named Southern California’s defensive coordinator.
Trojans head coach Clay Helton announced the hiring Friday of the veteran assistant who spent the last three seasons as Texas’ defensive coordinator.
State women’s hoops
William & Mary 68, Delaware 58: Eva Hodgson scored a game-high 28 points, and the Tribe forced 23 turnovers in a victory over the visiting Fightin’ Blue Hens.
W&M (13-5, 4-3 CAA) converted Delaware’s miscues into 28 points.
For the Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-12, 1-5), Jasmine Dickey and Nicole Enabosi scored 18 apiece.
James Madison 92, Hofstra 50: The Dukes made 13 3-pointers and forced 23 turnovers in a blowout win over the visiting Pride.
JMU (14-3, 5-1 CAA) went on a 25-2 run in the first period after Hofstra scored the game’s first basket, and the Pride never led again. Jackie Benitez paced the Dukes with 26 points on an efficient 10 of 17 shooting performance.
Jaylen Hines led the Pride (3-14, 0-6) with 12 points.
