The Virginia Cavaliers are back in the Associated Press Top 25.
UVA entered this week's poll at No. 25 after starting the season 2-0 with wins over Pitt and William & Mary.
The Cavs were briefly in the poll last year, their first appearance since 2011.
Full story from the AP:
The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in The Associated Press college football poll after LSU's road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4.
Clemson remained No. 1 on Sunday, receiving 56 first-place votes out of 62 in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Alabama received 6 first-place votes and Georgia stayed at No. 3. LSU jumped two spots after winning 45-38 at Texas on Saturday to make it three straight SEC teams after Clemson. The last conference to hold three of the top four spots in the poll was the SEC on Nov. 2, 2014, when Mississippi State was No. 1, Auburn was third and Alabama fourth.
Michigan dropped three spots to No. 12 after dodging an upset, beating Army 24-21 in double-overtime.
Southern California, which was unranked in the preseason for the first time since 2001, moved in at No. 24 after beating Stanford 45-20.
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 96, California 95, Mississippi St. 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma St. 20, Memphis 12, Arizona St. 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian St. 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.