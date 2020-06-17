Virginia Union University on Thursday is expected to introduce Tierra Terry as its women’s basketball coach, the Times-Dispatch learned from two sources Wednesday. Terry has spent the last three years as an assistant at William & Mary.
The Division II Panthers organized an 11 a.m. event Thursday at Barco-Stevens Hall to officially announce the hiring of Terry, a former player and assistant coach at Winston-Salem State University. She also worked as an assistant at Western Carolina University.
Terry succeeds AnnMarie Gilbert, who moved to Division I Detroit Mercy on April 24. Gilbert led the Panthers to a record of 135-18 in five seasons. Her Panthers made five appearances in the NCAA tournament and lost in the national-championship game to Ashland (Ohio) in 2017.
VUU won CIAA titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Gilbert was named CIAA coach of the year in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Following Gilbert’s shift, VUU assistant Danielle Dawson served as the program's interim coach.
