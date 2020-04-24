20200425_SPO_VUUp01

AnnMarie Gilbert led VUU to a 135-18 record in five years. The Panthers advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament each season.

The women’s basketball coach at Division II Virginia Union University, AnnMarie Gilbert, has left the Panthers to become coach at Division I Detroit Mercy, of the Horizon League.

Gilbert led VUU to a 135-18 record through five seasons. Her Panthers made five appearances in the NCAA tournament, and lost in the national-championship game to Ashland in 2017.

The Panthers won CIAA titles in 2016, 2018, and 2019. Gilbert, CIAA coach of the year in 2016, 2017, and 2018, was previously a Division I head coach at Eastern Michigan and on the Division III level at Oberlin, where she starred as a player. Gilbert was also an assistant coach at Michigan State.

VUU assistant Danielle Dawson will serve as the program’s interim head coach. A search committee will be formed to identify VUU’s next coach.

Detroit Mercy dismissed Bernard Scott, the women’s coach for five years, on March 19. The Titans went 3-27 last season, 4-25 in 2018-19, and 2-28 in 2017-18.

