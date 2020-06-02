He’s a College Football Hall of Fame coach who resettled in athletic administration. As pandemic restrictions loosen, one might assume that Virginia Union University’s Joe Taylor leads the green-light group when it comes to getting football up and running.
Taylor, however, supports a bright yellow light at this stage regarding all sports. He has a difficult time envisioning a fall without college athletics, with which he has been affiliated since 1978. The possibility distresses him, Taylor said Monday. But he is prepared to accept that unfortunate development, if medical experts and governmental authorities don’t give a double thumbs-up.
“The virus has a lot more discipline than we do,” said Taylor, VUU’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics. “It’s real.”
Taylor, the former VUU, Hampton and Florida A&M coach who was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame last year, said his cautious approach is related not only to student-athletes. He thinks about professors, bus drivers, support personnel, coaches, administrators, athletic trainers and overall student populations as he contemplates when it might be safe for college sports to return in the absence of a vaccine.
“It does have such far-reaching impact,” said Taylor, 70.
The Division II CIAA, to which VUU and Virginia State belong, held a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the national health crisis and evaluate options for athletics during the coming school year. Later in June, another league meeting will be held to try to attach some clarity to the fall sports situation.
The NCAA on May 20 announced that Division II schools could qualify for the football postseason by playing as few as seven games. VUU and VSU each have 10 games currently scheduled.
In the CIAA, teams play seven league games, and Taylor called a seven-game VUU regular season that would begin in late September or early October “not ideal, but what we’re living in is not ideal. I think (seven games) would be a good conversation.”
Apart from the coronavirus threat, Taylor as a former coach is also very aware of the physical well-being required to safely participate in college football. Players have not been involved in supervised strength-and-conditioning programs since mid-March. He appreciates that they’ve been working out on their own, but said, “it’s not the same, and we know that. So safety is an issue.”
At Division III Randolph-Macon, Athletic Director Jeff Burns believes the school’s administration is about a month away from a definitive plan regarding football and other fall sports.
“What I find in athletics is, you give us the parameters and we’ll figure out a way to make it work for our players in a safe way, at the highest level we can,” said Burns, R-MC’s AD for a decade.
The Yellow Jackets currently have a 10-game football schedule, with eight of them ODAC contests. The NCAA on May 29 announced that Division III football programs because of the pandemic impact could qualify for the postseason tournament by playing as few as five games.
Additionally, the NCAA limited Division II men’s and women’s basketball teams to 22 regular-season games in the coming school year in response to effects of the coronavirus. VUU and VSU, men and women, played between 25 and 28 (15 each in CIAA competition) last season.
