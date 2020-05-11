The coronavirus threw a combination of punches, one in the rear-view mirror and one forthcoming, that are damaging financial plans of college athletics programs.
The 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament was scheduled to result in a distribution of about $600 million to 350 Division I schools. Its cancellation means the pool shrinks to $225 million, with $50 million of that coming from NCAA reserves.
The pandemic also is very likely to decrease enrollment at colleges across the country, meaning reduced fiscal support for athletics departments.
In response primarily to these two developments, the Big South Conference on Monday announced cost-cutting measures. It will certainly not be the only league to do so.
Kyle Kallander, entering his 25th year as Big South commissioner, said Monday he believes the state of the economy (lowered enrollment) will ultimately have a greater impact on the schools in his league than the reduction of NCAA funds distributed.
“People just really aren’t sure what (enrollment) is going to look like until we get to the fall,” said Kallander. “We’ve got institutions that are projecting potentially a 20% drop in enrollment. That has a major impact on the institution when you’re talking about (losing) tuition and room-and-board revenue.
“Our institutions are all looking for ways to be more efficient and be more responsible. As a conference office, we work closely with our (athletic directors) on identifying a full menu of areas that we can try to be more efficient in for the coming year.”
The Big South Conference includes Virginia schools Longwood, Radford and Hampton.
The league took several actions related to the 2020-21 school year:
The conference will play its 2021 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at campus sites rather than at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum, as was scheduled. The league tournaments will be played at Bojangles Coliseum in 2022 and are also scheduled at that venue in 2023.
Seven sports -- women’s soccer, men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, softball and baseball -- will limit championship fields to just the top four teams in 2020-21. The soccer, volleyball, lacrosse and softball championships will be held on-campus. Women’s and men’s golf championships will be shortened by one day in 2021. Outdoor track and field will remain a three-day championship event, but will move from early-May to mid-April, when classes are in session.
Cross-country championships will move to a central location, and to a Friday afternoon. Football and basketball media days, as well as most planned conference meetings, will be held virtually.
“Commissioners are meeting on a weekly basis and sharing information with each other on this sort of thing,” said Kallander. “There’s no question everybody is kind of looking at very similar efficiencies, different ways to do things.”
