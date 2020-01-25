FAIRFAX — An early 6-0 set the tone early for VCU, as it wouldn’t relinquish the lead throughout the entirety of a 82-63 victory over host George Mason on Saturday.
This is the first time that VCU, now 11-8 overall, has opened conference play with a 6-0 record since the 2009-10 season.
Four players hit double-digits for the Rams. Redshirt sophomore Madison Hattix-Covington led the flock with a career-high 23 points.
Guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary had a game-high 28 points for George Mason (7-13, 1-6 Atlantic 10).
No. 3 UConn 98, East Carolina 42: Former Monacan star Megan Walker totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the third-ranked Huskies blew out the host Pirates.
The Huskies went 15 of 25 from 3-point range, including 8 of 10 by freshman Anna Makurat, who finished with 24 points. Christyn Williams led UConn (18-1, 8-0 AAC) with 26.
ECU (3-16, 0-6) lost its 12th straight game and dropped to 5-100 all-time versus ranked opponents.
Virginia Union 77, Johnson C. Smith 74: The Panthers’ final 7 points all came from the free throw line in the team’s narrow win over the host Golden Bulls.
Shameka McNeill tallied 20 points for Virginia Union (16-2, 7-1 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association), making 13 of 14 foul shots.
Le’Zarea Bowens led all scoring with 28 points. Nineteen came in the second half as Johnson C. Smith (9-9, 5-4) fell short of a comeback.
Elizabeth City State 61, Virginia State 60: A good jumper by Natalia Leaks brought the Trojans to within 1 with 26 seconds left on the clock, but the visiting Vikings’ lead held through the final buzzer.
Virginia State (8-13, 4-5 CIAA) was lead by Leaks, who produced 14 of her 20 points during the second half.
Asia Deal collected 22 points for visiting Elizabeth City State (8-12, 4-6), with 9 points coming from the free throw line.
Randolph-Macon 73, Hollins 53: Hollins jumped out to an early 7-0 lead but was ultimately toppled by the Yellow Jackets.
Hollins (9-8, 4-7 ODAC) outscored R-MC (8-8, 7-4) in the second quarter but was then shut out through the first six minutes of the third. Kayla Surles had 17 points for the visiting team.
Randolph-Macon’s Kelly Williams collected her 10th double-double during the game. Her 24 points were a season high.
