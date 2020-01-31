The James Madison women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five games with a 60-39 CAA victory at Delaware.
The Dukes (16-3, 7-1) shot 40% from the field. Kamiah Smalls led JMU with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Dickey had 11 rebounds and 8 points for the Blue Hens (6-13, 2-6).
William & Mary 84, Elon 77: Eva Hodgson scored 34 points as the Tribe (14-6, 5-4 CAA) pulled out a home win over the Phoenix (9-11, 4-5).
A 13-2 run in the first quarter gave William & Mary a 7-point advantage, but the Phoenix responded with a 6-0 run of their own to remain close.
However, William & Mary dominated the third quarter to grab a 14-point lead and eventually held on.
Victoria Reynolds had 19 points and five rebounds for the Tribe.
