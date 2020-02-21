Hogan Brown finished 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI as VCU scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to overcome Sacred Heart 5-3 on Friday at The Diamond.
Brown, Brett Young and Tyler Locklear drove in runs in the decisive eighth for the Rams (4-1).
Danny Watson (1-0) allowed two runs in one inning but still picked up the win. Evan Chenier pitched the ninth for his first save.
Virginia 6, Bucknell 5: Devin Ortiz slugged a second-inning grand slam as the Cavaliers held off the Bison in Charlottesville.
Brendan Rivoli and Marc Lebreux added two hits and an RBI apiece for UVA.
James Madison 1, Quinnipiac 0 (10): Chase DeLauter’s single to left center in the bottom of the 10th scored Nick Zona (Hanover) to give the Dukes (2-3) a win over the Bobcats (0-4) in Harrisonburg.
Lafayette 5, VMI 0: JP Woodward and Mark Anderson combined on a three-hitter as the Leopards (1-3) ruined the home opener for the Keydets (1-4).
Softball
Virginia 1, Maine 0: Donna Friedman had two of the Cavaliers’ three hits, including a sixth-inning single that gave UVA (6-4) the victory over the Bears (1-1).
Virginia Tech 12, Dartmouth 2: Maddi Banks tripled and drove in four runs, and the Hokies (8-3) used an eight-run third inning to rout the Big Green (0-1) in the Charleston, S.C., Invitational.
Virginia Tech 8, Army 3: Kelsey Bennett and Meredith Slaw drove in two runs apiece as the Hokies (9-3) pounded out 14 hits in a win over the Black Knights in the Charleston, S.C., Invitational.
James Madison 13, Austin Peay 2: Michelle Sullivan slugged a grand slam in the sixth inning as the Dukes (4-1) rolled past the Governors (3-5) in the Georgia Classic in Athens.
Georgia 19, James Madison 11: Madison Naujokas hit a first-inning grand slam for the Dukes, and Kate Gordon finished 4 for 4, but the Dukes (4-2) couldn’t control the host Bulldogs (11-3) in a loss in the Georgia Classic. Sara Mosley and Ciara Bryan drove in five and four runs, respectively, for Georgia.
Women’s basketball
James Madison 86, Northeastern 64: Kamiah Smalls scored 25 points, and Jackie Benitez added 21 as the Dukes (20-4, 11-2 CAA) romped past the host Huskies (11-14, 7-7).
Lexie Barrier and Kiki Jefferson added 13 points apiece for JMU, which hit 30 of 59 shots (50.8%).
Drexel 84, William & Mary 74 (OT): Keishana Washington scored 23 points and Bailey Greenberg 20 as the CAA-leading Dragons (20-6, 13-1) held of the visiting Tribe (18-8, 9-6) in overtime.
Eva Hodgson scored 25 points, and Victoria Reynolds added 18 for W&M, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
VCU 21, Wofford 6: Kerriann McTavish racked up five goals, and Savannah Slack and Lauren Marosi added three apiece as the visiting Rams (1-2) walloped the Terriers (0-3).
