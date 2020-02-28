DURHAM, N.C. — Sean Lowrie’s goal with 2:48 left in overtime gave Duke a 16-15 victory over Richmond in a men’s lacrosse game Friday.
Tyler Shoults and Adrian Nash scored three goals apiece for the Spiders (2-3), who rallied from a four-goal deficit in the fourth quarter. Shoults added three assists.
Dyson Williams scored seven goals to lead the Blue Devils (3-2).
Baseball
Virginia 20, Dartmouth 1: Chris Newell homered and drove in four runs, and Nic Kent, Zack Gelof and Christian Hlinka added three RBI’s apiece as the host Cavaliers (7-3) pummeled the Big Green (2-3). Kent also homered and finished 4 for 4. Max Cotier tripled twice and drove in two runs. Griff McGarry struck out 12 in six shutout innings. He allowed one hit and walked four.
VCU 4, West Virginia 1: Steven Carpenter drove in two runs during a four-run sixth as the Rams (6-3) turned back the Mountaineers (5-4) at The Diamond. Liam Hibbits and Logan Amiss also had RBI’s for VCU.
Virginia Tech 15, Bryant 4: Carson Taylor finished 4 for 6 with four RBI’s, and Kevin Madden homered and drove in three runs as the Hokies (5-3) cruised past the Bulldogs (2-6) in Blacksburg. Brennan Reback stole three bases as Tech had six swipes overall, its most in a game since 2007.
Georgetown 11, Richmond 8 (10): Ryan Davis clobbered a grand slam in the top of the 10th inning as part of a six-RBI performance as the Hoyas (3-6) outslugged the Spiders at Pitt Field. Dan Leckie and Alden Mathes had four-hit games for UR (2-7). Drew Blakely homered.
James Madison 8, Rider 7: Conor Hartigan’s sacrifice fly in the eighth gave the host Dukes (6-3) the win over the Broncs (5-3). Kyle Novak and Brady Harju combined to 6 for 9 with five RBIs for JMU.
Wagner 5, William & Mary 4: Griffin Schneider cracked a three-run home run in the top of the ninth as the Seahawks beat the Tribe (3-6) in Williamsburg.
Quinnipiac 10, VMI 3: Evan Vulgamore drove in three runs as the Bobcats (1-6) won in Lexington against the sloppy Keydets (2-7), who committed four errors.
Softball
Virginia Tech 4, Purdue 0: Grace Chavez and Olivia Lattin drove in two runs apiece, and Keely Rochard pitched a three-hitter as the Hokies (13-3) blanked the Boilermakers (12-4) in Jacksonville, Fla.
North Florida 3, Virginia Tech 2: The Ospreys (8-6) scored two runs on a throwing error and a wild pitch in the fourth inning as the Hokies (13-4) lost their second game in Jacksonville.
