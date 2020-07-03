LOS ANGELES — Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer.
The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set to be played in Atlanta.
Because of the pandemic, opening day had already been delayed from March 26 to July 23 or 24.
This year will be the first time since 1945 that no game is held. Travel restrictions because of World War II kept the game scheduled for Boston’s Fenway Park and any player selections from taking place that year. It was pushed back to the next season.
The Dodgers hosted the only the Midsummer Classic in Dodger Stadium history in 1980, won 4-2 by the National League.
Nationals’ Castillo won’t play in 2020
A third Washington Nationals player has decided to opt out of playing this season because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Manager Dave Martinez said depth catcher Welington Castillo was uncomfortable playing because he has young children. He joins first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (UVA) and pitcher Joe Ross among those deciding not to play for the defending World Series champions.
Castillo, 33, played last season for the Chicago White Sox and then joined the Nationals as a backup option behind Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes.
NBA: The Miami Heat closed their training facility after a second player tested positive for coronavirus.
The Heat will have players at the arena the next few days to satisfy their NBA-mandated testing requirements but will not reopen the gym for individual workouts before leaving for the Disney complex near Orlando on Wednesday.
The second player’s identity was not released by the team. Heat guard Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive for coronavirus last week.
College football: The Sept. 12 game between Lafayette and Navy has been canceled. Lafayette informed the Naval Academy that it cannot bring its football team back to campus in time to meet medical advisory guidelines established by the FBS. Navy is seeking to fill the date with another opponent.
Also, Kansas suspended its voluntary football workouts because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The school says it has tested 164 athletes and recorded 16 positives, including 12 football players. It says 45 athletes are currently in quarantine across all sports.
Australian rules football: The heartland of Australian rules football soon will become a wasteland of the sport thanks to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the state of Victoria.
The Australian Football League announced that all 10 Victorian-based AFL sides will spend at least 32 days outside their home state as the league attempts to keep its season running with hubs in the states of Queensland, Western Australia and New South Wales.
Victoria has had 17 consecutive days of double-digit COVID-19 infections, most of them more than 50 a day. There were 66 new cases reported Friday.
Victoria, and Melbourne in particular, is the centerpiece of Aussie rules football. Nearly 100,000 fans annually attend the grand final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.